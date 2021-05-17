Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Biochemical Reagents Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Biochemical Reagents market covered in Chapter 4:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

BD

Merck and Co. Inc.

Waters Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biochemical Reagents market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cell and Tissue Culture Reagents

Chromatography Reagents

Electrophoresis Reagents

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Reagent Kits

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biochemical Reagents market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academics and Research

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Biochemical Reagents Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Cell and Tissue Culture Reagents

1.5.3 Chromatography Reagents

1.5.4 Electrophoresis Reagents

1.5.5 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Reagent Kits

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Biochemical Reagents Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Hospitals

1.6.3 Diagnostic Centers

1.6.4 Academics and Research

1.6.5 Pharma and Biotech Companies

1.7 Biochemical Reagents Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biochemical Reagents Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Biochemical Reagents Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Biochemical Reagents Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biochemical Reagents

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Biochemical Reagents

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Biochemical Reagents Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

4.1.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Biochemical Reagents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Biochemical Reagents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Roche Holding AG

4.2.1 Roche Holding AG Basic Information

4.2.2 Biochemical Reagents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Roche Holding AG Biochemical Reagents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Roche Holding AG Business Overview

4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

….continued

