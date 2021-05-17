Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Azadirachtin Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Azadirachtin market covered in Chapter 4:

The Himalaya Drug Company

Green Gold

Agro

FMC Corporation

Valent Biosciences

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Agrium Inc.

Vanashree

Sumitomo Chemical Corporation

Parrys Bio.

Novozymes

Nufarm Limited

Bharatbiocon

Yu Rong Chang

Arysta Lifesciences

Ozone Biotech

Yash Chemicals

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Azadirachtin market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Microwave Extraction

Supercritical Fluid Extraction

Solvent Extraction

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Azadirachtin market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Animal Husbandry

Agriculture

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Azadirachtin Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Microwave Extraction

1.5.3 Supercritical Fluid Extraction

1.5.4 Solvent Extraction

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Azadirachtin Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Animal Husbandry

1.6.3 Agriculture

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Azadirachtin Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Azadirachtin Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Azadirachtin Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Azadirachtin Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Azadirachtin

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Azadirachtin

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Azadirachtin Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 The Himalaya Drug Company

4.1.1 The Himalaya Drug Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Azadirachtin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 The Himalaya Drug Company Azadirachtin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 The Himalaya Drug Company Business Overview

4.2 Green Gold

4.2.1 Green Gold Basic Information

4.2.2 Azadirachtin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Green Gold Azadirachtin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Green Gold Business Overview

4.3 Agro

4.3.1 Agro Basic Information

4.3.2 Azadirachtin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Agro Azadirachtin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Agro Business Overview

4.4 FMC Corporation

4.4.1 FMC Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Azadirachtin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 FMC Corporation Azadirachtin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 FMC Corporation Business Overview

4.5 Valent Biosciences

….continued

