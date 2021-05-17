Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device market covered in Chapter 4:

PPG Industries, Inc.

AST Products, Inc.

Royal DSM

The Dow Chemical Company

Covalon Technologies LTD

BASF SE

Sciessent LLC

Hydromer, Inc.

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

BioInteractions LTD

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Silver Coatings

Copper Coatings

Polymeric Coatings

Organic Coatings

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Catheters

Implantable Devices

Surgical Instruments

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Silver Coatings

1.5.3 Copper Coatings

1.5.4 Polymeric Coatings

1.5.5 Organic Coatings

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Catheters

1.6.3 Implantable Devices

1.6.4 Surgical Instruments

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 PPG Industries, Inc.

4.1.1 PPG Industries, Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 PPG Industries, Inc. Antimicrobial Coatings For Medical Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 PPG Industries, Inc. Business Overview

4.2 AST Products, Inc.

4.2.1 AST Products, Inc. Basic Information

….continued

