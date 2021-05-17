The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Nurse Call Systems Market Price, Trends, Growth, Industry, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global nurse call systems market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, technology, application, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.6 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.7 billion

Nurse call system has a crucial role in effective communication in healthcare facilities. Nurse call systems enable streamlined, customised communication among the patients, clinicians, and caregivers to reinforce patient satisfaction and enhance the standard of care within the facility. The rising demand from nurses for convenient intuitive equipment, that has specialised options to monitor and cater to patient requests and emergencies is likely to further boost the demand for nurse call systems. The rising adoption of real-time location systems (RTLS) consolidated with wireless technologies in numerous healthcare facilities is driving the market growth. RTLS allows the healthcare facilities to trace the movement of the attendants and equipment to extend productivity. Increasing demand for nurse call systems and the increasing importance of accreditation from healthcare regulatory authorities in hospitals are expected to propel the nurse call system industry growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Nurse call systems, also referred to as nurse call devices, are communication systems that are utilized in the hospitals, health centres, and nursing homes. The nurse call systems are utilized for several communication and patient monitoring purposes. The major applications of nurse call fall under patient monitoring. Recent nurse call system technologies that provide patient monitoring integration have proven beneficial for the nursing of critical care patients.

The major types of nurse call systems are as follows:

• Button-Based Systems

• Mobile Systems

• Integrated Communication Systems

• Intercom Systems

• Others

On the basis of technology, nurse call systems can be divided into:

• Wired

• Wireless

The nurse call systems can be broadly categorised on the basis of its application into:

• Alarms and Communications

• Workflow Optimisation

• Wanderer Control

• Fall Detection and Prevention

Nurse call systems find its end use in the following:

• Hospitals and Speciality Clinics

• Long-Term Care Facilities

• Clinics and Physician Offices

• Nursing Homes

• Others

The regional markets for global nurse call system industry can be divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends:

Rapid advancements in communication and information technology have the potential to be applied to a vast variety of development of nurse call systems which further facilitates optimised work and patient bed allotment, safety of nurse staff, patient monitoring, emergency management among others. The developments including internet protocol system as well as wireless technologies that comprises of mobile device integration have propelled the nurse call systems market growth. Integration of such advanced technologies, with nurse call devices, would lower the number of medical errors and decrease the false negative call alarms by patients. The rising geriatric population and rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders are estimated to drive the global nurse call systems industry.

Key Market Players:

The major players in the market are Johnson Controls, Inc., Ascom Group, Fujian Huanyutong Technology Co., Ltd, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Novar GmbH, Jeron Electronics Systems Inc., and Austco Healthcare Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

