The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Sub Saharan Africa Dialysis Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Sub Saharan Africa Dialysis market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, product, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 80 billion

USD 80 billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.11%

6.11% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 113 billion

The Sub Saharan Africa Dialysis market has been growing as a result of rising occurrence of kidney related diseases, which can be attributed to lifestyle related problems. Increasing geriatric population and along with it, rising incidence of such diseases has also driven the market in the historical period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dialysis is a medical procedure that eliminates excess fluids, solids, and chemicals from the blood of people whose kidneys can no longer perform these functions naturally. This is referred to as renal replacement therapy. And the first active dialysis procedure was performed in 1943.

Based on type, the market is segregated into:

Haemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

The market is divided in terms of product, into:

Devices

Consumables

Drugs

Services

End Use segments in this market are:

Hospital and Dialysis Centre

Home

The regional market for Dialysis is:

South Africa

Nigeria

Kenya

Ghana

Others

Market Trends

South Africa is expected to develop at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This expansion is largely driven by the rising number of dialysis centres, patients’ lack of interest in kidney transplants, increased knowledge of kidney diseases, the emergence of low-cost drugs, and dialysis firms’ increased emphasis on targeting untapped opportunities in the South African region. Furthermore, due to the increasing patient base, the regional market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, the government’s rising emphasis on providing affordable treatment options and promoting indigenous dialysis products, combined with the growing acceptance of home dialysis treatment, are expected to significantly help the industry.

The rising prevalence of kidney failure and renal disease has fueled the development of the dialysis industry in Sub-Saharan Africa. Furthermore, as the prevalence of high blood pressure and diabetes rises, so will the need for dialysis, as these diseases can lead to kidney failure. Also, Sub-Saharan Africa has a significant number of poor patients as well as underdeveloped health-care systems. This is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for the region’s major players. Furthermore, for patients with kidney problems or serious kidney injury, transplantation and dialysis are the only choices. And, since there are very few kidney donors in the country, and this situation is unlikely to improve in the coming years, the demand for dialysis is expected to rise.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Braun Melsungen AG, Nairobi X-Ray Supplies Ltd., Adcem Pharmaceutical Limited, Life Healthcare, Izinso Dialysis Service and few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

