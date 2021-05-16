Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Widebody Aircraft Mro Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Widebody Aircraft Mro market covered in Chapter 4:

Honeywell Aerospace

Pratt & Whitney

Lufthansa Technik

KLM Engineering and Maintenance

Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies

Singapore Technologies Aerospace

Air France Industries

Rolls-Royce Holdings

MTU Aero Engines

GE Aviation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Widebody Aircraft Mro market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Maintenance

Overhaul

Routine Checks

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Widebody Aircraft Mro market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Military Widebody Aircraft

Civilian Widebody Aircraft

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Maintenance

1.5.3 Overhaul

1.5.4 Routine Checks

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Military Widebody Aircraft

1.6.3 Civilian Widebody Aircraft

1.7 Widebody Aircraft Mro Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Widebody Aircraft Mro Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Widebody Aircraft Mro Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Widebody Aircraft Mro Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Widebody Aircraft Mro

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Widebody Aircraft Mro

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Widebody Aircraft Mro Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Honeywell Aerospace

4.1.1 Honeywell Aerospace Basic Information

4.1.2 Widebody Aircraft Mro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Honeywell Aerospace Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Honeywell Aerospace Business Overview

4.2 Pratt & Whitney

4.2.1 Pratt & Whitney Basic Information

4.2.2 Widebody Aircraft Mro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Pratt & Whitney Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Pratt & Whitney Business Overview

4.3 Lufthansa Technik

4.3.1 Lufthansa Technik Basic Information

4.3.2 Widebody Aircraft Mro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Lufthansa Technik Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Lufthansa Technik Business Overview

4.4 KLM Engineering and Maintenance

4.4.1 KLM Engineering and Maintenance Basic Information

4.4.2 Widebody Aircraft Mro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 KLM Engineering and Maintenance Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 KLM Engineering and Maintenance Business Overview

4.5 Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies

4.5.1 Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies Basic Information

4.5.2 Widebody Aircraft Mro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies Business Overview

4.6 Singapore Technologies Aerospace

4.6.1 Singapore Technologies Aerospace Basic Information

4.6.2 Widebody Aircraft Mro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Singapore Technologies Aerospace Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Singapore Technologies Aerospace Business Overview

4.7 Air France Industries

4.7.1 Air France Industries Basic Information

4.7.2 Widebody Aircraft Mro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Air France Industries Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Air France Industries Business Overview

4.8 Rolls-Royce Holdings

4.8.1 Rolls-Royce Holdings Basic Information

4.8.2 Widebody Aircraft Mro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Rolls-Royce Holdings Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Rolls-Royce Holdings Business Overview

4.9 MTU Aero Engines

4.9.1 MTU Aero Engines Basic Information

4.9.2 Widebody Aircraft Mro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 MTU Aero Engines Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 MTU Aero Engines Business Overview

4.10 GE Aviation

4.10.1 GE Aviation Basic Information

4.10.2 Widebody Aircraft Mro Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 GE Aviation Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 GE Aviation Business Overview

5 Global Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Widebody Aircraft Mro Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Widebody Aircraft Mro Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Widebody Aircraft Mro Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Widebody Aircraft Mro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Widebody Aircraft Mro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Widebody Aircraft Mro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Widebody Aircraft Mro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Widebody Aircraft Mro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Widebody Aircraft Mro Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Widebody Aircraft Mro Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Widebody Aircraft Mro Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Widebody Aircraft Mro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Widebody Aircraft Mro Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Widebody Aircraft Mro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Widebody Aircraft Mro Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

