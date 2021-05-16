Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) market covered in Chapter 4:

Liquid Robotics

Elbit Systems

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK

Subsea Tech

Clearpath Robotics

EvoLogics

Ocius Technology

Ocean Aero

QinetiQ North America

Teledyne Marine

SeaRobotics

ECA

ASV Global

AutoNaut

Deep Ocean Engineering

R&Drone

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Textron Systems

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Autonomous

Semi-autonomous

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Autonomous

1.5.3 Semi-autonomous

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Defense

1.6.3 Scientific Research

1.6.4 Commercial

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Liquid Robotics

4.1.1 Liquid Robotics Basic Information

4.1.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Liquid Robotics Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Liquid Robotics Business Overview

4.2 Elbit Systems

4.2.1 Elbit Systems Basic Information

4.2.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Elbit Systems Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Elbit Systems Business Overview

4.3 ATLAS ELEKTRONIK

4.3.1 ATLAS ELEKTRONIK Basic Information

4.3.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 ATLAS ELEKTRONIK Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 ATLAS ELEKTRONIK Business Overview

4.4 Subsea Tech

4.4.1 Subsea Tech Basic Information

4.4.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Subsea Tech Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Subsea Tech Business Overview

4.5 Clearpath Robotics

4.5.1 Clearpath Robotics Basic Information

4.5.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Clearpath Robotics Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Clearpath Robotics Business Overview

4.6 EvoLogics

4.6.1 EvoLogics Basic Information

4.6.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 EvoLogics Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 EvoLogics Business Overview

4.7 Ocius Technology

4.7.1 Ocius Technology Basic Information

4.7.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Ocius Technology Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Ocius Technology Business Overview

4.8 Ocean Aero

4.8.1 Ocean Aero Basic Information

4.8.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Ocean Aero Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Ocean Aero Business Overview

4.9 QinetiQ North America

4.9.1 QinetiQ North America Basic Information

4.9.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 QinetiQ North America Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 QinetiQ North America Business Overview

4.10 Teledyne Marine

4.10.1 Teledyne Marine Basic Information

4.10.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Teledyne Marine Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Teledyne Marine Business Overview

4.11 SeaRobotics

4.11.1 SeaRobotics Basic Information

4.11.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 SeaRobotics Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 SeaRobotics Business Overview

4.12 ECA

4.12.1 ECA Basic Information

4.12.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 ECA Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 ECA Business Overview

4.13 ASV Global

4.13.1 ASV Global Basic Information

4.13.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 ASV Global Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 ASV Global Business Overview

4.14 AutoNaut

4.14.1 AutoNaut Basic Information

4.14.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 AutoNaut Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 AutoNaut Business Overview

4.15 Deep Ocean Engineering

4.15.1 Deep Ocean Engineering Basic Information

4.15.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Deep Ocean Engineering Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Deep Ocean Engineering Business Overview

4.16 R&Drone

4.16.1 R&Drone Basic Information

4.16.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 R&Drone Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 R&Drone Business Overview

4.17 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

4.17.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Basic Information

4.17.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Business Overview

4.18 Textron Systems

4.18.1 Textron Systems Basic Information

4.18.2 Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Textron Systems Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Textron Systems Business Overview

5 Global Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Unmanned Surface Vessels (Usv) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

