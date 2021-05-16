Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market covered in Chapter 4:

Maritime Robotics

ASV Global

Searobotics

Eca Group

Liquid Robotics, Inc.

Atlas Elektronik GmbH.

Textron, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries

5G International, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Small

1.5.3 Medium

1.5.4 Large

1.5.5 Extra Large

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Defense

1.6.3 Scientific Research

1.6.4 Commercial

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Maritime Robotics

4.1.1 Maritime Robotics Basic Information

4.1.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Maritime Robotics Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Maritime Robotics Business Overview

4.2 ASV Global

4.2.1 ASV Global Basic Information

4.2.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ASV Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ASV Global Business Overview

4.3 Searobotics

4.3.1 Searobotics Basic Information

4.3.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Searobotics Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Searobotics Business Overview

4.4 Eca Group

4.4.1 Eca Group Basic Information

4.4.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Eca Group Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Eca Group Business Overview

4.5 Liquid Robotics, Inc.

4.5.1 Liquid Robotics, Inc. Basic Information

4.5.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Liquid Robotics, Inc. Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Liquid Robotics, Inc. Business Overview

4.6 Atlas Elektronik GmbH.

4.6.1 Atlas Elektronik GmbH. Basic Information

4.6.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Atlas Elektronik GmbH. Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Atlas Elektronik GmbH. Business Overview

4.7 Textron, Inc.

4.7.1 Textron, Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Textron, Inc. Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Textron, Inc. Business Overview

4.8 Israel Aerospace Industries

4.8.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Basic Information

4.8.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Business Overview

4.9 5G International, Inc.

4.9.1 5G International, Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 5G International, Inc. Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 5G International, Inc. Business Overview

4.10 Elbit Systems Ltd.

4.10.1 Elbit Systems Ltd. Basic Information

4.10.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Elbit Systems Ltd. Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Elbit Systems Ltd. Business Overview

4.11 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

4.11.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Basic Information

4.11.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Business Overview

4.12 Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

4.12.1 Teledyne Technologies, Inc. Basic Information

4.12.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Teledyne Technologies, Inc. Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Teledyne Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

5 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

