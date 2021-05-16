Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Target Drone Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Target Drone market covered in Chapter 4:

BAE Systems

Airbus Group

Tasuma(UK)

Meggit PLC

Rotron Power

Textron

Aerotargets International

Equipaer Industria Aeronautica

Lockheed Martin Corporation

P.B Aviation

RMS s.a. Technology

BSK Defense S.A

Turkish Aerospace Industries

Amjet-u Tech

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

Air Affairs Australia

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Griffon Aerospace

Denel SOC

The Boeing

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Target Drone market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Piston Engine

Wankel Engine

Turboprop

Turbojet

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Target Drone market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Military

Aerospace

Science research

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Target Drone Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Piston Engine

1.5.3 Wankel Engine

1.5.4 Turboprop

1.5.5 Turbojet

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Target Drone Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Military

1.6.3 Aerospace

1.6.4 Science research

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Target Drone Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Target Drone Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Target Drone Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Target Drone Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Target Drone

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Target Drone

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Target Drone Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 BAE Systems

4.1.1 BAE Systems Basic Information

4.1.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 BAE Systems Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 BAE Systems Business Overview

4.2 Airbus Group

4.2.1 Airbus Group Basic Information

4.2.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Airbus Group Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Airbus Group Business Overview

4.3 Tasuma(UK)

4.3.1 Tasuma(UK) Basic Information

4.3.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Tasuma(UK) Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Tasuma(UK) Business Overview

4.4 Meggit PLC

4.4.1 Meggit PLC Basic Information

4.4.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Meggit PLC Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Meggit PLC Business Overview

4.5 Rotron Power

4.5.1 Rotron Power Basic Information

4.5.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Rotron Power Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Rotron Power Business Overview

4.6 Textron

4.6.1 Textron Basic Information

4.6.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Textron Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Textron Business Overview

4.7 Aerotargets International

4.7.1 Aerotargets International Basic Information

4.7.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Aerotargets International Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Aerotargets International Business Overview

4.8 Equipaer Industria Aeronautica

4.8.1 Equipaer Industria Aeronautica Basic Information

4.8.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Equipaer Industria Aeronautica Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Equipaer Industria Aeronautica Business Overview

4.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.9.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Basic Information

4.9.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Business Overview

4.10 P.B Aviation

4.10.1 P.B Aviation Basic Information

4.10.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 P.B Aviation Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 P.B Aviation Business Overview

4.11 RMS s.a. Technology

4.11.1 RMS s.a. Technology Basic Information

4.11.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 RMS s.a. Technology Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 RMS s.a. Technology Business Overview

4.12 BSK Defense S.A

4.12.1 BSK Defense S.A Basic Information

4.12.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 BSK Defense S.A Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 BSK Defense S.A Business Overview

4.13 Turkish Aerospace Industries

4.13.1 Turkish Aerospace Industries Basic Information

4.13.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Turkish Aerospace Industries Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Turkish Aerospace Industries Business Overview

4.14 Amjet-u Tech

4.14.1 Amjet-u Tech Basic Information

4.14.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Amjet-u Tech Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Amjet-u Tech Business Overview

4.15 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

4.15.1 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Basic Information

4.15.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Business Overview

4.16 Air Affairs Australia

4.16.1 Air Affairs Australia Basic Information

4.16.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Air Affairs Australia Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Air Affairs Australia Business Overview

4.17 Northrop Grumman Corporation

4.17.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Basic Information

4.17.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Business Overview

4.18 Griffon Aerospace

4.18.1 Griffon Aerospace Basic Information

4.18.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Griffon Aerospace Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Griffon Aerospace Business Overview

4.19 Denel SOC

4.19.1 Denel SOC Basic Information

4.19.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Denel SOC Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Denel SOC Business Overview

4.20 The Boeing

4.20.1 The Boeing Basic Information

4.20.2 Target Drone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 The Boeing Target Drone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 The Boeing Business Overview

5 Global Target Drone Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Target Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Target Drone Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Target Drone Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Target Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Target Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Target Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Target Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Target Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Target Drone Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Target Drone Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Target Drone Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Target Drone Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Target Drone Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Target Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Target Drone Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Target Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Target Drone Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

