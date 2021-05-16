Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Defense Robotics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Defense Robotics market covered in Chapter 4:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Boeing Company

General Atomics

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Boston Dynamics

Endeavor Robotics

AeroVironment, Inc.

BAE Systems plc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Defense Robotics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV)

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Defense Robotics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Military

Security

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Defense Robotics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

1.5.3 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV)

1.5.4 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Defense Robotics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Military

1.6.3 Security

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Defense Robotics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Defense Robotics Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Defense Robotics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Defense Robotics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Defense Robotics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Defense Robotics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Defense Robotics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Defense Robotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Defense Robotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Elbit Systems Ltd.

4.2.1 Elbit Systems Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Defense Robotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Elbit Systems Ltd. Defense Robotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Elbit Systems Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 Boeing Company

4.3.1 Boeing Company Basic Information

4.3.2 Defense Robotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Boeing Company Defense Robotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Boeing Company Business Overview

4.4 General Atomics

4.4.1 General Atomics Basic Information

4.4.2 Defense Robotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 General Atomics Defense Robotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 General Atomics Business Overview

4.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation

4.5.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Defense Robotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Defense Robotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

4.6.1 Clearpath Robotics Inc. Basic Information

4.6.2 Defense Robotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Clearpath Robotics Inc. Defense Robotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Clearpath Robotics Inc. Business Overview

4.7 Boston Dynamics

4.7.1 Boston Dynamics Basic Information

4.7.2 Defense Robotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Boston Dynamics Defense Robotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Boston Dynamics Business Overview

4.8 Endeavor Robotics

4.8.1 Endeavor Robotics Basic Information

4.8.2 Defense Robotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Endeavor Robotics Defense Robotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Endeavor Robotics Business Overview

4.9 AeroVironment, Inc.

4.9.1 AeroVironment, Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Defense Robotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 AeroVironment, Inc. Defense Robotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 AeroVironment, Inc. Business Overview

4.10 BAE Systems plc

4.10.1 BAE Systems plc Basic Information

4.10.2 Defense Robotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 BAE Systems plc Defense Robotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 BAE Systems plc Business Overview

5 Global Defense Robotics Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Defense Robotics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Defense Robotics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Defense Robotics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Defense Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Defense Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Defense Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Defense Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Defense Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Defense Robotics Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Defense Robotics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Defense Robotics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Defense Robotics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Defense Robotics Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Defense Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Defense Robotics Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Defense Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Defense Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

