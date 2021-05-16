Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Commercial Turboprop Aircraft market covered in Chapter 4:

ATR

GKN Aerospace (Fokker Technologies)

Antonov Company

Embraer S.A.

Sky Aircraft (a subsidiary of GECI Aviation)

Bombardier Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Commercial Turboprop Aircraft market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Small (20 to 50 Seats)

Medium (50 to 90 Seats)

Large (90+)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Commercial Turboprop Aircraft market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Recreational

Military

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Small (20 to 50 Seats)

1.5.3 Medium (50 to 90 Seats)

1.5.4 Large (90+)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Recreational

1.6.3 Military

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Commercial Turboprop Aircraft

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Commercial Turboprop Aircraft

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 ATR

4.1.1 ATR Basic Information

4.1.2 Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 ATR Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 ATR Business Overview

4.2 GKN Aerospace (Fokker Technologies)

4.2.1 GKN Aerospace (Fokker Technologies) Basic Information

4.2.2 Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 GKN Aerospace (Fokker Technologies) Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 GKN Aerospace (Fokker Technologies) Business Overview

4.3 Antonov Company

4.3.1 Antonov Company Basic Information

4.3.2 Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Antonov Company Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Antonov Company Business Overview

4.4 Embraer S.A.

4.4.1 Embraer S.A. Basic Information

4.4.2 Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Embraer S.A. Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Embraer S.A. Business Overview

4.5 Sky Aircraft (a subsidiary of GECI Aviation)

4.5.1 Sky Aircraft (a subsidiary of GECI Aviation) Basic Information

4.5.2 Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Sky Aircraft (a subsidiary of GECI Aviation) Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Sky Aircraft (a subsidiary of GECI Aviation) Business Overview

4.6 Bombardier Inc.

4.6.1 Bombardier Inc. Basic Information

4.6.2 Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Bombardier Inc. Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Bombardier Inc. Business Overview

5 Global Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Commercial Turboprop Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

