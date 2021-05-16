Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automatic Weapons Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automatic Weapons market covered in Chapter 4:

BAE Systems

FN Herstal

Barrett Firearms Manufacturing

Kalashnikov Concern

Israel Weapon Industries

Northrop Grumman

Ukroboronprom

KBP Instrument Design Bureau

Rheinmetall AG

General Dynamics Corporation

Denel Land Systems

ST Engineering

Heckler & Koch AG

NORINCO

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automatic Weapons market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Automatic Rifle

Machine Gun

Automatic launchers

Automatic Cannon

Gatling Gun

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automatic Weapons market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Land

Airborne

Naval

Handheld & Stationary

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automatic Weapons Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Automatic Rifle

1.5.3 Machine Gun

1.5.4 Automatic launchers

1.5.5 Automatic Cannon

1.5.6 Gatling Gun

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automatic Weapons Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Land

1.6.3 Airborne

1.6.4 Naval

1.6.5 Handheld & Stationary

1.7 Automatic Weapons Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automatic Weapons Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automatic Weapons Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automatic Weapons Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automatic Weapons

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automatic Weapons

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automatic Weapons Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 BAE Systems

4.1.1 BAE Systems Basic Information

4.1.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 BAE Systems Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 BAE Systems Business Overview

4.2 FN Herstal

4.2.1 FN Herstal Basic Information

4.2.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 FN Herstal Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 FN Herstal Business Overview

4.3 Barrett Firearms Manufacturing

4.3.1 Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Basic Information

4.3.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Business Overview

4.4 Kalashnikov Concern

4.4.1 Kalashnikov Concern Basic Information

4.4.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Kalashnikov Concern Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Kalashnikov Concern Business Overview

4.5 Israel Weapon Industries

4.5.1 Israel Weapon Industries Basic Information

4.5.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Israel Weapon Industries Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Israel Weapon Industries Business Overview

4.6 Northrop Grumman

4.6.1 Northrop Grumman Basic Information

4.6.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Northrop Grumman Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

4.7 Ukroboronprom

4.7.1 Ukroboronprom Basic Information

4.7.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Ukroboronprom Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Ukroboronprom Business Overview

4.8 KBP Instrument Design Bureau

4.8.1 KBP Instrument Design Bureau Basic Information

4.8.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 KBP Instrument Design Bureau Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 KBP Instrument Design Bureau Business Overview

4.9 Rheinmetall AG

4.9.1 Rheinmetall AG Basic Information

4.9.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Rheinmetall AG Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Rheinmetall AG Business Overview

4.10 General Dynamics Corporation

4.10.1 General Dynamics Corporation Basic Information

4.10.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 General Dynamics Corporation Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 General Dynamics Corporation Business Overview

4.11 Denel Land Systems

4.11.1 Denel Land Systems Basic Information

4.11.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Denel Land Systems Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Denel Land Systems Business Overview

4.12 ST Engineering

4.12.1 ST Engineering Basic Information

4.12.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 ST Engineering Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 ST Engineering Business Overview

4.13 Heckler & Koch AG

4.13.1 Heckler & Koch AG Basic Information

4.13.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Heckler & Koch AG Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Heckler & Koch AG Business Overview

4.14 NORINCO

4.14.1 NORINCO Basic Information

4.14.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 NORINCO Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 NORINCO Business Overview

4.15 Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

4.15.1 Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC Basic Information

4.15.2 Automatic Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC Automatic Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC Business Overview

5 Global Automatic Weapons Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Automatic Weapons Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automatic Weapons Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Weapons Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Automatic Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Automatic Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Automatic Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Automatic Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Automatic Weapons Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Automatic Weapons Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Automatic Weapons Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Automatic Weapons Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Automatic Weapons Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Automatic Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Automatic Weapons Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Automatic Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Automatic Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

