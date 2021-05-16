Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Airborne Fire Control Radar Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Airborne Fire Control Radar market covered in Chapter 4:

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Israel Aerospace Industries

Thales Group

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

Saab

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Company

Airbus Group

General Dynamics

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Airborne Fire Control Radar market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

X-Band Airborne Fire Control Radar

S-Band Airborne Fire Control Radar

Ku/K/Ka-Band Airborne Fire Control Radar

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Airborne Fire Control Radar market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Military

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 X-Band Airborne Fire Control Radar

1.5.3 S-Band Airborne Fire Control Radar

1.5.4 Ku/K/Ka-Band Airborne Fire Control Radar

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Military

1.6.3 Commercial

1.7 Airborne Fire Control Radar Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Airborne Fire Control Radar Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Airborne Fire Control Radar Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Airborne Fire Control Radar Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Airborne Fire Control Radar

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Airborne Fire Control Radar

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Airborne Fire Control Radar Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Leonardo-Finmeccanica

4.1.1 Leonardo-Finmeccanica Basic Information

4.1.2 Airborne Fire Control Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Leonardo-Finmeccanica Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Leonardo-Finmeccanica Business Overview

4.2 Israel Aerospace Industries

4.2.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Basic Information

4.2.2 Airborne Fire Control Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Business Overview

4.3 Thales Group

4.3.1 Thales Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Airborne Fire Control Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Thales Group Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Thales Group Business Overview

4.4 BAE Systems

4.4.1 BAE Systems Basic Information

4.4.2 Airborne Fire Control Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 BAE Systems Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 BAE Systems Business Overview

4.5 Northrop Grumman

4.5.1 Northrop Grumman Basic Information

4.5.2 Airborne Fire Control Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Northrop Grumman Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

4.6 Saab

4.6.1 Saab Basic Information

4.6.2 Airborne Fire Control Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Saab Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Saab Business Overview

4.7 Lockheed Martin

4.7.1 Lockheed Martin Basic Information

4.7.2 Airborne Fire Control Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Lockheed Martin Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

4.8 Raytheon Company

4.8.1 Raytheon Company Basic Information

4.8.2 Airborne Fire Control Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Raytheon Company Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Raytheon Company Business Overview

4.9 Airbus Group

4.9.1 Airbus Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Airborne Fire Control Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Airbus Group Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Airbus Group Business Overview

4.10 General Dynamics

4.10.1 General Dynamics Basic Information

4.10.2 Airborne Fire Control Radar Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 General Dynamics Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 General Dynamics Business Overview

5 Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Airborne Fire Control Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Airborne Fire Control Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Airborne Fire Control Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Airborne Fire Control Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Airborne Fire Control Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Airborne Fire Control Radar Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Airborne Fire Control Radar Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Airborne Fire Control Radar Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Airborne Fire Control Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Airborne Fire Control Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Airborne Fire Control Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

