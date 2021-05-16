Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5569206-global-aerospace-additive-manufacturing-market-report-2020-by

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing market covered in Chapter 4:

SAE

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

Sciaky Inc

VoxelJet AG

Renishaw

Optomec

SLM Solutions Group AG

ExOne

Stratasys

EnvisionTEC

Arcam

3D Systems

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-anti-corrosion-coating-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-04-15

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aerospace Additive Manufacturing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Other Material

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aerospace Additive Manufacturing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial Aerospace

Defense

Others

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coolsculptingzeltiq-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-04-17

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-arvr-software-marketsize-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-04-20

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Plastics Material

1.5.3 Ceramics Material

1.5.4 Metals Material

1.5.5 Other Material

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial Aerospace

1.6.3 Defense

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cylindrical-roller-thrust-bearings-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-04-22

3 Value Chain of Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aerospace Additive Manufacturing

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aerospace Additive Manufacturing

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 SAE

4.1.1 SAE Basic Information

4.1.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 SAE Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 SAE Business Overview

4.2 EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

4.2.1 EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions Basic Information

4.2.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions Business Overview

4.3 Sciaky Inc

4.3.1 Sciaky Inc Basic Information

4.3.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Sciaky Inc Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Sciaky Inc Business Overview

4.4 VoxelJet AG

4.4.1 VoxelJet AG Basic Information

4.4.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 VoxelJet AG Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 VoxelJet AG Business Overview

4.5 Renishaw

4.5.1 Renishaw Basic Information

4.5.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Renishaw Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Renishaw Business Overview

4.6 Optomec

4.6.1 Optomec Basic Information

4.6.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Optomec Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Optomec Business Overview

4.7 SLM Solutions Group AG

4.7.1 SLM Solutions Group AG Basic Information

4.7.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 SLM Solutions Group AG Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 SLM Solutions Group AG Business Overview

4.8 ExOne

4.8.1 ExOne Basic Information

4.8.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 ExOne Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 ExOne Business Overview

4.9 Stratasys

4.9.1 Stratasys Basic Information

4.9.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Stratasys Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Stratasys Business Overview

4.10 EnvisionTEC

4.10.1 EnvisionTEC Basic Information

4.10.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 EnvisionTEC Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 EnvisionTEC Business Overview

4.11 Arcam

4.11.1 Arcam Basic Information

4.11.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Arcam Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Arcam Business Overview

4.12 3D Systems

4.12.1 3D Systems Basic Information

4.12.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 3D Systems Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 3D Systems Business Overview

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-conical-flask-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-04-26

5 Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105