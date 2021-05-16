Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aerial Survey Services Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aerial Survey Services market covered in Chapter 4:

Landiscor Aerial Information

Landair Surveys

AERIALSURVEY

Western Aerial Survey and Photographic Services

Blom ASA

EagleView Technology

Geosense

Enviros

AAM Pty Ltd

FlyBy Photos

Bluesky

RSK Group Limited

Sintegra

Cooper Aerial Surveys

Arch Aerial LLC

Fugro

ARVISTA

Nearmap

Digital Aerial Solutions

OASIS Offshore Aerial Survey & Inspection Services

Keystone Aerial Surveys, Inc

Kucera International

Insight Robotics

Aerial Services, Inc

Quantum Spatial

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aerial Survey Services market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Aircraft

Satellite

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aerial Survey Services market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Forestry and Agriculture

Construction

Power and Energy

Oil and Gas

Environment Studies

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

