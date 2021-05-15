The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Merck & Co. Inc

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Emergent BioSolutions

Pfizer Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Sanofi

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4839770-2014-2026-global-vaccine-industry-market-research-report

Major Types Covered

Dengue Vaccine

Chikungunya Vaccine

MR Vaccine

TD Vaccine

Hepatitis A vaccine

Zika Vaccine

Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine

Major Applications Covered

Infectious diseases

Cancer

Autism

Allergy

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dynamics-in-post-pandemic-global-cell-roller-bottles-industry-supply-and-demand-markets-and-prices-2021-2027-2021-04-16

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ballon-infusion-pumps-market-growth-2021-2026-2021-04-17

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-crystalline-solar-panels-marketsize-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-04-21

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wireless-battery-power-bank-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-04-23

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Vaccine Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Vaccine Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Vaccine Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Vaccine Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Dengue Vaccine

5.2 Chikungunya Vaccine

5.3 MR Vaccine

5.4 TD Vaccine

5.5 Hepatitis A vaccine

5.6 Zika Vaccine

5.7 Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aliphatic-polyester-polyol-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-04-26

6 Global Vaccine Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Infectious diseases

6.2 Cancer

6.3 Autism

6.4 Allergy

6.5 Others

7 Global Vaccine Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Merck & Co. Inc

8.1.1 Merck & Co. Inc Profile

8.1.2 Merck & Co. Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Merck & Co. Inc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Merck & Co. Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

8.2.1 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Profile

8.2.2 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Novartis AG

8.3.1 Novartis AG Profile

8.3.2 Novartis AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Novartis AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Novartis AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 AstraZeneca

8.4.1 AstraZeneca Profile

8.4.2 AstraZeneca Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 AstraZeneca Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 AstraZeneca Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Emergent BioSolutions

8.5.1 Emergent BioSolutions Profile

8.5.2 Emergent BioSolutions Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Emergent BioSolutions Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Emergent BioSolutions Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Pfizer Inc.

8.6.1 Pfizer Inc. Profile

8.6.2 Pfizer Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Pfizer Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Pfizer Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Mitsubishi Tanabe

8.7.1 Mitsubishi Tanabe Profile

8.7.2 Mitsubishi Tanabe Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Mitsubishi Tanabe Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Mitsubishi Tanabe Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 GlaxoSmithKline plc

8.8.1 GlaxoSmithKline plc Profile

8.8.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Astellas Pharma Inc.

8.9.1 Astellas Pharma Inc. Profile

8.9.2 Astellas Pharma Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Astellas Pharma Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Astellas Pharma Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Sanofi

8.10.1 Sanofi Profile

8.10.2 Sanofi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Sanofi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Sanofi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Vaccine Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Vaccine Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Vaccine Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Vaccine Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Vaccine Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Vaccine Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Vaccine Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Vaccine Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Vaccine by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Vaccine Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Vaccine Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Vaccine Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Vaccine Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Vaccine Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Vaccine Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Vaccine Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Vaccine Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Vaccine Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Vaccine Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Vaccine by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Vaccine Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Vaccine Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Vaccine Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Vaccine Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Vaccine Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Vaccine Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Vaccine Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Vaccine Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Vaccine Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Vaccine Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Vaccine by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Vaccine Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Vaccine Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Vaccine Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Vaccine Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Vaccine Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Vaccine Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Vaccine Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America Vaccine Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America Vaccine Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America Vaccine Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America Vaccine by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

13.8.1 Latin America Vaccine Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

13.8.2 Latin America Vaccine Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

13.9 Latin America Vaccine Market PEST Analysis

14 Middle East & Africa

14.1 Middle East & Africa Vaccine Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.2 Middle East & Africa Vaccine Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.3 Middle East & Africa Vaccine Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.4 Middle East & Africa Vaccine Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.5 Middle East & Africa Vaccine Import and Export from 2014-2019E

14.6 Middle East & Africa Vaccine Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

14.7 Middle East & Africa Vaccine Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

14.8 Middle East & Africa Vaccine by Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

14.8.1 Middle East & Africa Vaccine Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

14.8.2 Middle East & Africa Vaccine Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

14.9 Middle East & Africa Vaccine Market PEST Analysis

15 Future Forecast of the Global Vaccine Market from 2018-2026

15.1 Future Forecast of the Global Vaccine Market from 2019-2026 Segment by Region

15.2 Global Vaccine Production and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

15.3 Global Vaccine Consumption and Growth Rate Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology

16.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Vaccine Market Value ($) and Growth Rate of Vaccine from 2014-2026

Global Vaccine Production and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2026F

Global Vaccine Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E

Figure Vaccine Picture

Table Product Specifications of Vaccine

Table Driving Factors for this Market

Table Industry News of Vaccine Market

Figure Value Chain Status of Vaccine

Table Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

Table Distributors/Traders

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region, by Preference)

Table Global Vaccine Production and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2019E

Table Global Vaccine Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2019E

Figure Dengue Vaccine of Vaccine

Figure Chikungunya Vaccine of Vaccine

Figure MR Vaccine of Vaccine

Figure TD Vaccine of Vaccine

Figure Hepatitis A vaccine of Vaccine

Figure Zika Vaccine of Vaccine

Figure Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine of Vaccine

Table Global Vaccine Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E

Table Global Vaccine Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E

Figure Infectious diseases of Vaccine

Figure Cancer of Vaccine

Figure Autism of Vaccine

Figure Allergy of Vaccine

Figure Others of Vaccine

Table Global Vaccine Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Marketing Channel from 2014-2019E

Table Global Vaccine Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Marketing Channel from 2014-2019E

Figure Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline) of Vaccine

Figure Online Channel of Vaccine

Table Merck & Co. Inc Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Merck & Co. Inc Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Merck & Co. Inc Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Merck & Co. Inc Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Takeda Pharmaceuticals Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Takeda Pharmaceuticals Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Takeda Pharmaceuticals Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Takeda Pharmaceuticals Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Novartis AG Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Novartis AG Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Novartis AG Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Novartis AG Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table AstraZeneca Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure AstraZeneca Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure AstraZeneca Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table AstraZeneca Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Emergent BioSolutions Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Emergent BioSolutions Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Emergent BioSolutions Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Emergent BioSolutions Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Pfizer Inc. Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Pfizer Inc. Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Pfizer Inc. Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Pfizer Inc. Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Mitsubishi Tanabe Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Mitsubishi Tanabe Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Mitsubishi Tanabe Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Mitsubishi Tanabe Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table GlaxoSmithKline plc Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure GlaxoSmithKline plc Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure GlaxoSmithKline plc Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table GlaxoSmithKline plc Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Astellas Pharma Inc. Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Astellas Pharma Inc. Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Astellas Pharma Inc. Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105