Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Ultralight Aircraft industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Ultralight Aircraft market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Ultralight Aircraft market covered in Chapter 12:

PandM Aviation

Aeropro

Quicksilver Aircraft

Evektor

CubCrafters

Flight Design

Pipistrel

Jabiru Aircraft

Tecnam

American Legend Aircraft

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Ultralight Aircraft market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Fixed Wing

Flex Wing

Rotary Wing

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Ultralight Aircraft market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Recreation

Commercial

Defense

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Ultralight Aircraft Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Ultralight Aircraft

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Ultralight Aircraft industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ultralight Aircraft Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Ultralight Aircraft Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Ultralight Aircraft Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Ultralight Aircraft Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ultralight Aircraft Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Ultralight Aircraft Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Ultralight Aircraft

3.3 Ultralight Aircraft Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ultralight Aircraft

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Ultralight Aircraft

3.4 Market Distributors of Ultralight Aircraft

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Ultralight Aircraft Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Ultralight Aircraft Market, by Type

4.1 Global Ultralight Aircraft Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ultralight Aircraft Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Ultralight Aircraft Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Ultralight Aircraft Value and Growth Rate of Fixed Wing

4.3.2 Global Ultralight Aircraft Value and Growth Rate of Flex Wing

4.3.3 Global Ultralight Aircraft Value and Growth Rate of Rotary Wing

4.4 Global Ultralight Aircraft Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Ultralight Aircraft Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Ultralight Aircraft Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Ultralight Aircraft Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Ultralight Aircraft Consumption and Growth Rate of Recreation (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Ultralight Aircraft Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Ultralight Aircraft Consumption and Growth Rate of Defense (2015-2020)

6 Global Ultralight Aircraft Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Ultralight Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Ultralight Aircraft Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Ultralight Aircraft Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Ultralight Aircraft Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Ultralight Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Ultralight Aircraft Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Ultralight Aircraft Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Ultralight Aircraft Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Ultralight Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Ultralight Aircraft Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Ultralight Aircraft Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Ultralight Aircraft Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Ultralight Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ultralight Aircraft Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ultralight Aircraft Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Ultralight Aircraft Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ultralight Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ultralight Aircraft Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ultralight Aircraft Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Ultralight Aircraft Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Ultralight Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Ultralight Aircraft Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Ultralight Aircraft Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Ultralight Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 PandM Aviation

12.1.1 PandM Aviation Basic Information

12.1.2 Ultralight Aircraft Product Introduction

12.1.3 PandM Aviation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Aeropro

12.2.1 Aeropro Basic Information

12.2.2 Ultralight Aircraft Product Introduction

12.2.3 Aeropro Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Quicksilver Aircraft

12.3.1 Quicksilver Aircraft Basic Information

12.3.2 Ultralight Aircraft Product Introduction

12.3.3 Quicksilver Aircraft Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Evektor

12.4.1 Evektor Basic Information

12.4.2 Ultralight Aircraft Product Introduction

12.4.3 Evektor Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 CubCrafters

12.5.1 CubCrafters Basic Information

12.5.2 Ultralight Aircraft Product Introduction

12.5.3 CubCrafters Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Flight Design

12.6.1 Flight Design Basic Information

12.6.2 Ultralight Aircraft Product Introduction

12.6.3 Flight Design Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Pipistrel

12.7.1 Pipistrel Basic Information

12.7.2 Ultralight Aircraft Product Introduction

12.7.3 Pipistrel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Jabiru Aircraft

12.8.1 Jabiru Aircraft Basic Information

12.8.2 Ultralight Aircraft Product Introduction

12.8.3 Jabiru Aircraft Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Tecnam

12.9.1 Tecnam Basic Information

12.9.2 Ultralight Aircraft Product Introduction

12.9.3 Tecnam Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 American Legend Aircraft

12.10.1 American Legend Aircraft Basic Information

12.10.2 Ultralight Aircraft Product Introduction

12.10.3 American Legend Aircraft Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Ultralight Aircraft Market Forecast

14.1 Global Ultralight Aircraft Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Fixed Wing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Flex Wing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Rotary Wing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Ultralight Aircraft Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Recreation Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Commercial Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Defense Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Ultralight Aircraft Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Ultralight Aircraft

Table Product Specification of Ultralight Aircraft

Table Ultralight Aircraft Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Ultralight Aircraft Covered

Figure Global Ultralight Aircraft Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Ultralight Aircraft

Figure Global Ultralight Aircraft Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Ultralight Aircraft Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Ultralight Aircraft

….….Continued

