The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Bioprex Labs

Chenguang Biotech

JiaHerb

Martin Bauer

Provital Group

Tsumura&Co

Wagott Bio-Tech

Euromed

Gaoke Group

Naturex

Conba Group

LIWAH

Layn

Organic Herb Inc

Active Ingredients Group

Rainbow

IndenaSPA

Natural Remedies

Aovca

Schwabe

Sabinsa

BGG

Green-Health

Lgberry

Novanat

Major Types Covered

Herbal Extracts

Phytochemicals

Essential Oils

Flavors And Fragrances

Others

Major Applications Covered

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Functional Food And Beverages

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Plant Extracts Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Plant Extracts Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Plant Extracts Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Plant Extracts Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Herbal Extracts

5.2 Phytochemicals

5.3 Essential Oils

5.4 Flavors And Fragrances

5.5 Others

6 Global Plant Extracts Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Pharmaceuticals

6.2 Cosmetics

6.3 Functional Food And Beverages

7 Global Plant Extracts Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Bioprex Labs

8.1.1 Bioprex Labs Profile

8.1.2 Bioprex Labs Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Bioprex Labs Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Bioprex Labs Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Chenguang Biotech

8.2.1 Chenguang Biotech Profile

8.2.2 Chenguang Biotech Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Chenguang Biotech Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Chenguang Biotech Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 JiaHerb

8.3.1 JiaHerb Profile

8.3.2 JiaHerb Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 JiaHerb Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 JiaHerb Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Martin Bauer

8.4.1 Martin Bauer Profile

8.4.2 Martin Bauer Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Martin Bauer Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Martin Bauer Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Provital Group

8.5.1 Provital Group Profile

8.5.2 Provital Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Provital Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Provital Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Tsumura&Co

8.6.1 Tsumura&Co Profile

8.6.2 Tsumura&Co Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Tsumura&Co Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Tsumura&Co Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Wagott Bio-Tech

8.7.1 Wagott Bio-Tech Profile

8.7.2 Wagott Bio-Tech Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Wagott Bio-Tech Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Wagott Bio-Tech Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Euromed

8.8.1 Euromed Profile

8.8.2 Euromed Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Euromed Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Euromed Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Gaoke Group

8.9.1 Gaoke Group Profile

8.9.2 Gaoke Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Gaoke Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Gaoke Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Naturex

8.10.1 Naturex Profile

8.10.2 Naturex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Naturex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Naturex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Conba Group

8.11.1 Conba Group Profile

8.11.2 Conba Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Conba Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Conba Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 LIWAH

8.12.1 LIWAH Profile

8.12.2 LIWAH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 LIWAH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 LIWAH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Layn

8.13.1 Layn Profile

8.13.2 Layn Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Layn Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Layn Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Organic Herb Inc

8.14.1 Organic Herb Inc Profile

8.14.2 Organic Herb Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Organic Herb Inc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Organic Herb Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Active Ingredients Group

8.15.1 Active Ingredients Group Profile

8.15.2 Active Ingredients Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Active Ingredients Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Active Ingredients Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 Rainbow

8.16.1 Rainbow Profile

8.16.2 Rainbow Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 Rainbow Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 Rainbow Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 IndenaSPA

8.17.1 IndenaSPA Profile

8.17.2 IndenaSPA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 IndenaSPA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 IndenaSPA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.18 Natural Remedies

8.18.1 Natural Remedies Profile

8.18.2 Natural Remedies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.18.3 Natural Remedies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.18.4 Natural Remedies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.19 Aovca

8.19.1 Aovca Profile

8.19.2 Aovca Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.19.3 Aovca Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.19.4 Aovca Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.20 Schwabe

8.20.1 Schwabe Profile

8.20.2 Schwabe Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.20.3 Schwabe Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.20.4 Schwabe Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.21 Sabinsa

8.21.1 Sabinsa Profile

8.21.2 Sabinsa Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.21.3 Sabinsa Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.21.4 Sabinsa Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.22 BGG

8.22.1 BGG Profile

8.22.2 BGG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.22.3 BGG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.22.4 BGG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.23 Green-Health

8.23.1 Green-Health Profile

8.23.2 Green-Health Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.23.3 Green-Health Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.23.4 Green-Health Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.24 Lgberry

8.24.1 Lgberry Profile

8.24.2 Lgberry Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.24.3 Lgberry Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.24.4 Lgberry Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.25 Novanat

8.25.1 Novanat Profile

8.25.2 Novanat Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.25.3 Novanat Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.25.4 Novanat Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Plant Extracts Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Plant Extracts Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Plant Extracts Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Plant Extracts Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Plant Extracts Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Plant Extracts Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Plant Extracts Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Plant Extracts Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Plant Extracts by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Plant Extracts Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Plant Extracts Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Plant Extracts Market PEST Analysis

….….Continued

