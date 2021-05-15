Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Mobile Energy Storage industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Mobile Energy Storage market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Mobile Energy Storage market covered in Chapter 12:

Bredenoord

MOBILE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

ABB

General Electric

Fluence

RES Group

Tesla

Power Edison

Tianneng Battery Group Co., Ltd

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Mobile Energy Storage market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Nickel Cadmium Batteries

Sodium Sulfur Batteries

Sodium-ion Batteries

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Mobile Energy Storage market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Industrial

Public Utilities

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Mobile Energy Storage Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Mobile Energy Storage

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Mobile Energy Storage industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mobile Energy Storage Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Mobile Energy Storage Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Mobile Energy Storage

3.3 Mobile Energy Storage Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Mobile Energy Storage

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Mobile Energy Storage

3.4 Market Distributors of Mobile Energy Storage

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Mobile Energy Storage Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Mobile Energy Storage Market, by Type

4.1 Global Mobile Energy Storage Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mobile Energy Storage Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Mobile Energy Storage Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Mobile Energy Storage Value and Growth Rate of Nickel Cadmium Batteries

4.3.2 Global Mobile Energy Storage Value and Growth Rate of Sodium Sulfur Batteries

4.3.3 Global Mobile Energy Storage Value and Growth Rate of Sodium-ion Batteries

4.3.4 Global Mobile Energy Storage Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Mobile Energy Storage Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Mobile Energy Storage Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Mobile Energy Storage Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Mobile Energy Storage Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Mobile Energy Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Mobile Energy Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Mobile Energy Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Public Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Mobile Energy Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Mobile Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Mobile Energy Storage Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Mobile Energy Storage Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Mobile Energy Storage Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Mobile Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Mobile Energy Storage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Mobile Energy Storage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Mobile Energy Storage Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Mobile Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Mobile Energy Storage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Mobile Energy Storage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Mobile Energy Storage Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Energy Storage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Energy Storage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Mobile Energy Storage Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Energy Storage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Energy Storage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Mobile Energy Storage Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Mobile Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Mobile Energy Storage Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Mobile Energy Storage Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Bredenoord

12.1.1 Bredenoord Basic Information

12.1.2 Mobile Energy Storage Product Introduction

12.1.3 Bredenoord Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 MOBILE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

12.2.1 MOBILE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Basic Information

12.2.2 Mobile Energy Storage Product Introduction

12.2.3 MOBILE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 ABB

12.3.1 ABB Basic Information

12.3.2 Mobile Energy Storage Product Introduction

12.3.3 ABB Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 General Electric

12.4.1 General Electric Basic Information

12.4.2 Mobile Energy Storage Product Introduction

12.4.3 General Electric Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Fluence

12.5.1 Fluence Basic Information

12.5.2 Mobile Energy Storage Product Introduction

12.5.3 Fluence Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 RES Group

12.6.1 RES Group Basic Information

12.6.2 Mobile Energy Storage Product Introduction

12.6.3 RES Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Tesla

12.7.1 Tesla Basic Information

12.7.2 Mobile Energy Storage Product Introduction

12.7.3 Tesla Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Power Edison

12.8.1 Power Edison Basic Information

12.8.2 Mobile Energy Storage Product Introduction

12.8.3 Power Edison Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Tianneng Battery Group Co., Ltd

12.9.1 Tianneng Battery Group Co., Ltd Basic Information

12.9.2 Mobile Energy Storage Product Introduction

12.9.3 Tianneng Battery Group Co., Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Forecast

14.1 Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Nickel Cadmium Batteries Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Sodium Sulfur Batteries Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Sodium-ion Batteries Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Automotive Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Industrial Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Public Utilities Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Mobile Energy Storage Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Mobile Energy Storage

Table Product Specification of Mobile Energy Storage

Table Mobile Energy Storage Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Mobile Energy Storage Covered

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Mobile Energy Storage

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Mobile Energy Storage

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Share by Applications in 2019

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Mobile Energy Storage Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Mobile Energy Storage Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific Mobile Energy Storage Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Mobile Energy Storage Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Mobile Energy Storage Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Table Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

Figure Global COVID-19 Status

Figure COVID-19 Comparison of Major Countries

Figure Industry Chain Analysis of Mobile Energy Storage

Table Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Mobile Energy Storage with Contact Information

Table Major Players Headquarters, and Service Area of Mobile Energy Storage

Figure Major Players Production Value Market Share of Mobile Energy Storage in 2019

Table Major Players Mobile Energy Storage Product Types in 2019

Figure Production Process of Mobile Energy Storage

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Mobile Energy Storage

Figure Channel Status of Mobile Energy Storage

Table Major Distributors of Mobile Energy Storage with Contact Information

Table Major Downstream Buyers of Mobile Energy Storage with Contact Information

Table Global Mobile Energy Storage Value ($) by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Mobile Energy Storage Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Mobile Energy Storage Production by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Mobile Energy Storage Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Value ($) and Growth Rate of Nickel Cadmium Batteries (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Value ($) and Growth Rate of Sodium Sulfur Batteries (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Value ($) and Growth Rate of Sodium-ion Batteries (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Value ($) and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Price by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Downstream Market Overview

Table Global Mobile Energy Storage Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Mobile Energy Storage Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Public Utilities (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Mobile Energy Storage Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Mobile Energy Storage Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Mobile Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Mobile Energy Storage Revenue (M USD) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Mobile Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Mobile Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Mobile Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Mobile Energy Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America COVID-19 Status

….….Continued

