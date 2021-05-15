Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Man Portable Communication System industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Man Portable Communication System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Man Portable Communication System market covered in Chapter 12:

Harris

Codan

BAE Systems

Saab

L-3 Communications

Rockwell Collins

General Dynamics

ViaSat

Ultra Electronics

ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi VE Ticaret

THALES

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Man Portable Communication System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hand-Held Communication Device

Portable Communication Device

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Man Portable Communication System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Ground

Naval

Airborne Operations

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Man Portable Communication System Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Man Portable Communication System

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Man Portable Communication System industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Man Portable Communication System Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Man Portable Communication System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Man Portable Communication System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Man Portable Communication System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Man Portable Communication System Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Man Portable Communication System Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Man Portable Communication System

3.3 Man Portable Communication System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Man Portable Communication System

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Man Portable Communication System

3.4 Market Distributors of Man Portable Communication System

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Man Portable Communication System Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Man Portable Communication System Market, by Type

4.1 Global Man Portable Communication System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Man Portable Communication System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Man Portable Communication System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Man Portable Communication System Value and Growth Rate of Hand-Held Communication Device

4.3.2 Global Man Portable Communication System Value and Growth Rate of Portable Communication Device

4.4 Global Man Portable Communication System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Man Portable Communication System Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Man Portable Communication System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Man Portable Communication System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Man Portable Communication System Consumption and Growth Rate of Ground (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Man Portable Communication System Consumption and Growth Rate of Naval (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Man Portable Communication System Consumption and Growth Rate of Airborne Operations (2015-2020)

6 Global Man Portable Communication System Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Man Portable Communication System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Man Portable Communication System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Man Portable Communication System Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Man Portable Communication System Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Man Portable Communication System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Man Portable Communication System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Man Portable Communication System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Man Portable Communication System Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Man Portable Communication System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Man Portable Communication System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Man Portable Communication System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Man Portable Communication System Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Man Portable Communication System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Man Portable Communication System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Man Portable Communication System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Man Portable Communication System Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Man Portable Communication System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Man Portable Communication System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Man Portable Communication System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Man Portable Communication System Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Man Portable Communication System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Man Portable Communication System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Man Portable Communication System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Man Portable Communication System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Harris

12.1.1 Harris Basic Information

12.1.2 Man Portable Communication System Product Introduction

12.1.3 Harris Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Codan

12.2.1 Codan Basic Information

12.2.2 Man Portable Communication System Product Introduction

12.2.3 Codan Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 BAE Systems

12.3.1 BAE Systems Basic Information

12.3.2 Man Portable Communication System Product Introduction

12.3.3 BAE Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Saab

12.4.1 Saab Basic Information

12.4.2 Man Portable Communication System Product Introduction

12.4.3 Saab Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 L-3 Communications

12.5.1 L-3 Communications Basic Information

12.5.2 Man Portable Communication System Product Introduction

12.5.3 L-3 Communications Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Rockwell Collins

12.6.1 Rockwell Collins Basic Information

12.6.2 Man Portable Communication System Product Introduction

12.6.3 Rockwell Collins Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 General Dynamics

12.7.1 General Dynamics Basic Information

12.7.2 Man Portable Communication System Product Introduction

12.7.3 General Dynamics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 ViaSat

12.8.1 ViaSat Basic Information

12.8.2 Man Portable Communication System Product Introduction

12.8.3 ViaSat Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Ultra Electronics

12.9.1 Ultra Electronics Basic Information

12.9.2 Man Portable Communication System Product Introduction

12.9.3 Ultra Electronics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi VE Ticaret

12.10.1 ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi VE Ticaret Basic Information

12.10.2 Man Portable Communication System Product Introduction

12.10.3 ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi VE Ticaret Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 THALES

12.11.1 THALES Basic Information

12.11.2 Man Portable Communication System Product Introduction

12.11.3 THALES Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Man Portable Communication System Market Forecast

14.1 Global Man Portable Communication System Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Hand-Held Communication Device Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Portable Communication Device Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Man Portable Communication System Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Ground Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Naval Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Airborne Operations Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Man Portable Communication System Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

….….Continued

