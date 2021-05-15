The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Eli Lilly

Biocon Limited

Ganlee

Sanofi-Aventis

Wockhardt Ltd.

Major Types Covered

Pre-filled Syringe

Single Dose Vial

Major Applications Covered

Treat type 2 diabetes

Treat type 1 diabetes

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Insulin Glargine Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Insulin Glargine Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Insulin Glargine Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Insulin Glargine Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Pre-filled Syringe

5.2 Single Dose Vial

6 Global Insulin Glargine Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Treat type 2 diabetes

6.2 Treat type 1 diabetes

7 Global Insulin Glargine Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Eli Lilly

8.1.1 Eli Lilly Profile

8.1.2 Eli Lilly Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Eli Lilly Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Eli Lilly Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Biocon Limited

8.2.1 Biocon Limited Profile

8.2.2 Biocon Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Biocon Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Biocon Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Ganlee

8.3.1 Ganlee Profile

8.3.2 Ganlee Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Ganlee Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Ganlee Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Sanofi-Aventis

8.4.1 Sanofi-Aventis Profile

8.4.2 Sanofi-Aventis Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Sanofi-Aventis Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Sanofi-Aventis Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Wockhardt Ltd.

8.5.1 Wockhardt Ltd. Profile

8.5.2 Wockhardt Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Wockhardt Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Wockhardt Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Insulin Glargine Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Insulin Glargine Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Insulin Glargine Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Insulin Glargine Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Insulin Glargine Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Insulin Glargine Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Insulin Glargine Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Insulin Glargine Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Insulin Glargine by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Insulin Glargine Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Insulin Glargine Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Insulin Glargine Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Insulin Glargine Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Insulin Glargine Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Insulin Glargine Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Insulin Glargine Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Insulin Glargine Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Insulin Glargine Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Insulin Glargine Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Insulin Glargine by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Insulin Glargine Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Insulin Glargine Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Insulin Glargine Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Insulin Glargine Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Insulin Glargine Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Insulin Glargine Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Insulin Glargine Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Insulin Glargine Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Insulin Glargine Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Insulin Glargine Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Insulin Glargine by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Insulin Glargine Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Insulin Glargine Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Insulin Glargine Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Insulin Glargine Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Insulin Glargine Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Insulin Glargine Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Insulin Glargine Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America Insulin Glargine Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America Insulin Glargine Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America Insulin Glargine Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America Insulin Glargine by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

13.8.1 Latin America Insulin Glargine Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

13.8.2 Latin America Insulin Glargine Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

13.9 Latin America Insulin Glargine Market PEST Analysis

14 Middle East & Africa

14.1 Middle East & Africa Insulin Glargine Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.2 Middle East & Africa Insulin Glargine Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.3 Middle East & Africa Insulin Glargine Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.4 Middle East & Africa Insulin Glargine Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.5 Middle East & Africa Insulin Glargine Import and Export from 2014-2019E

14.6 Middle East & Africa Insulin Glargine Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

….….Continued

