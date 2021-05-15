The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Celon Labs

Serum Institute of India

Roche

Blausiegel

VHB Life Sciences Ltd.

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Biocon

Biosidus

Hospira Inc.

Wockhardt Limited

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Probiomed

Celltrion, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Zuventus Health Care

Major Types Covered

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

Others

Major Applications Covered

Cancer

Hematology

Renal Diseases

Neurology

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Epoetin-alfa

5.2 Epoetin-beta

5.3 Darbepoetin-alfa

5.4 Others

6 Global Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Cancer

6.2 Hematology

6.3 Renal Diseases

6.4 Neurology

7 Global Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Celon Labs

8.1.1 Celon Labs Profile

8.1.2 Celon Labs Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Celon Labs Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Celon Labs Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Serum Institute of India

8.2.1 Serum Institute of India Profile

8.2.2 Serum Institute of India Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Serum Institute of India Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Serum Institute of India Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Roche

8.3.1 Roche Profile

8.3.2 Roche Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Roche Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Roche Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Blausiegel

8.4.1 Blausiegel Profile

8.4.2 Blausiegel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Blausiegel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Blausiegel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 VHB Life Sciences Ltd.

8.5.1 VHB Life Sciences Ltd. Profile

8.5.2 VHB Life Sciences Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 VHB Life Sciences Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 VHB Life Sciences Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

8.6.1 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. Profile

8.6.2 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Amgen Inc.

8.7.1 Amgen Inc. Profile

8.7.2 Amgen Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Amgen Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Amgen Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Biocon

8.8.1 Biocon Profile

8.8.2 Biocon Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Biocon Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Biocon Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Biosidus

8.9.1 Biosidus Profile

8.9.2 Biosidus Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Biosidus Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Biosidus Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Hospira Inc.

8.10.1 Hospira Inc. Profile

8.10.2 Hospira Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Hospira Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Hospira Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Wockhardt Limited

8.11.1 Wockhardt Limited Profile

8.11.2 Wockhardt Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Wockhardt Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Wockhardt Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 LG Life Sciences Ltd.

8.12.1 LG Life Sciences Ltd. Profile

8.12.2 LG Life Sciences Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 LG Life Sciences Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 LG Life Sciences Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Intas Pharmaceuticals

8.13.1 Intas Pharmaceuticals Profile

8.13.2 Intas Pharmaceuticals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Intas Pharmaceuticals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Intas Pharmaceuticals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.14.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Profile

8.14.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Probiomed

8.15.1 Probiomed Profile

8.15.2 Probiomed Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Probiomed Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Probiomed Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 Celltrion, Inc.

8.16.1 Celltrion, Inc. Profile

8.16.2 Celltrion, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 Celltrion, Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 Celltrion, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Johnson & Johnson

8.17.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

8.17.2 Johnson & Johnson Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Johnson & Johnson Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.18 Zuventus Health Care

8.18.1 Zuventus Health Care Profile

8.18.2 Zuventus Health Care Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.18.3 Zuventus Health Care Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.18.4 Zuventus Health Care Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

13.8.1 Latin America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

13.8.2 Latin America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

13.9 Latin America Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market PEST Analysis

14 Middle East & Africa

14.1 Middle East & Africa Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.2 Middle East & Africa Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.3 Middle East & Africa Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.4 Middle East & Africa Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.5 Middle East & Africa Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Import and Export from 2014-2019E

14.6 Middle East & Africa Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

14.7 Middle East & Africa Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

….….Continued

