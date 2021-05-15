Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles market covered in Chapter 12:
Israel Aerospace Industries
Aeryon Labs
DJI
Lockheed Martin
Prox Dynamics
Elbit Systems
Aibotix
AeroVironment
Aeronautics
BAE Systems
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Commercial Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Industrial Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Military Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Surveillance
Reconnaissance
Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
3.3 Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
3.4 Market Distributors of Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market, by Type
4.1 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Value and Growth Rate of Commercial Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
4.3.2 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Value and Growth Rate of Industrial Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
4.3.3 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Value and Growth Rate of Military Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
4.4 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate of Surveillance (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate of Reconnaissance (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)
6 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Israel Aerospace Industries
12.1.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Basic Information
12.1.2 Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Product Introduction
12.1.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Aeryon Labs
12.2.1 Aeryon Labs Basic Information
12.2.2 Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Product Introduction
12.2.3 Aeryon Labs Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 DJI
12.3.1 DJI Basic Information
12.3.2 Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Product Introduction
12.3.3 DJI Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Lockheed Martin
12.4.1 Lockheed Martin Basic Information
12.4.2 Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Product Introduction
12.4.3 Lockheed Martin Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Prox Dynamics
12.5.1 Prox Dynamics Basic Information
12.5.2 Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Product Introduction
12.5.3 Prox Dynamics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Elbit Systems
12.6.1 Elbit Systems Basic Information
12.6.2 Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Product Introduction
12.6.3 Elbit Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Aibotix
12.7.1 Aibotix Basic Information
12.7.2 Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Product Introduction
12.7.3 Aibotix Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 AeroVironment
12.8.1 AeroVironment Basic Information
12.8.2 Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Product Introduction
12.8.3 AeroVironment Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Aeronautics
….….Continued
