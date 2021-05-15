The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
SE Energy
Green Plains Renewable Energy
Louis Dreyfus
Imperium Renewables
Brazil Eco Energia
Valero Energy Corp.
Dynoil Llc
Poet
Menlo Energy Llc
Dow Chemical
Dominion Energy Services Llc
Sinopec
Neste Oil
Exxonmobil
Archer Daniels Midland
Canadian Green Fuels
Sabic
BASF
Major Types Covered
Bioethanol
Biodiesel
Biopolymer
Bio-oil
Others
Major Applications Covered
Energy
Industrial
Manufacturing
Transportation
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Biorefinery Product Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Biorefinery Product Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Biorefinery Product Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Biorefinery Product Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Bioethanol
5.2 Biodiesel
5.3 Biopolymer
5.4 Bio-oil
5.5 Others
6 Global Biorefinery Product Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Energy
6.2 Industrial
6.3 Manufacturing
6.4 Transportation
6.5 Others
7 Global Biorefinery Product Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 SE Energy
8.1.1 SE Energy Profile
8.1.2 SE Energy Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 SE Energy Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 SE Energy Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Green Plains Renewable Energy
8.2.1 Green Plains Renewable Energy Profile
8.2.2 Green Plains Renewable Energy Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Green Plains Renewable Energy Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Green Plains Renewable Energy Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Louis Dreyfus
8.3.1 Louis Dreyfus Profile
8.3.2 Louis Dreyfus Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Louis Dreyfus Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Louis Dreyfus Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Imperium Renewables
8.4.1 Imperium Renewables Profile
8.4.2 Imperium Renewables Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Imperium Renewables Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Imperium Renewables Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Brazil Eco Energia
8.5.1 Brazil Eco Energia Profile
8.5.2 Brazil Eco Energia Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Brazil Eco Energia Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Brazil Eco Energia Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Valero Energy Corp.
8.6.1 Valero Energy Corp. Profile
8.6.2 Valero Energy Corp. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Valero Energy Corp. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Valero Energy Corp. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Dynoil Llc
8.7.1 Dynoil Llc Profile
8.7.2 Dynoil Llc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Dynoil Llc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Dynoil Llc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Poet
8.8.1 Poet Profile
8.8.2 Poet Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Poet Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Poet Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Menlo Energy Llc
8.9.1 Menlo Energy Llc Profile
8.9.2 Menlo Energy Llc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Menlo Energy Llc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Menlo Energy Llc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Dow Chemical
8.10.1 Dow Chemical Profile
8.10.2 Dow Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Dow Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Dow Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 Dominion Energy Services Llc
8.11.1 Dominion Energy Services Llc Profile
8.11.2 Dominion Energy Services Llc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.11.3 Dominion Energy Services Llc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.11.4 Dominion Energy Services Llc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.12 Sinopec
8.12.1 Sinopec Profile
8.12.2 Sinopec Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.12.3 Sinopec Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.12.4 Sinopec Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.13 Neste Oil
8.13.1 Neste Oil Profile
8.13.2 Neste Oil Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.13.3 Neste Oil Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.13.4 Neste Oil Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.14 Exxonmobil
8.14.1 Exxonmobil Profile
8.14.2 Exxonmobil Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.14.3 Exxonmobil Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.14.4 Exxonmobil Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.15 Archer Daniels Midland
8.15.1 Archer Daniels Midland Profile
8.15.2 Archer Daniels Midland Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.15.3 Archer Daniels Midland Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.15.4 Archer Daniels Midland Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.16 Canadian Green Fuels
8.16.1 Canadian Green Fuels Profile
8.16.2 Canadian Green Fuels Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.16.3 Canadian Green Fuels Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.16.4 Canadian Green Fuels Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.17 Sabic
8.17.1 Sabic Profile
8.17.2 Sabic Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.17.3 Sabic Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.17.4 Sabic Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.18 BASF
8.18.1 BASF Profile
8.18.2 BASF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.18.3 BASF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.18.4 BASF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Biorefinery Product Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Biorefinery Product Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Biorefinery Product Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Biorefinery Product Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Biorefinery Product Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Biorefinery Product Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Biorefinery Product Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Biorefinery Product Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Biorefinery Product by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Biorefinery Product Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Biorefinery Product Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Biorefinery Product Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Biorefinery Product Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Biorefinery Product Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Biorefinery Product Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Biorefinery Product Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Biorefinery Product Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Biorefinery Product Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Biorefinery Product Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Biorefinery Product by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Biorefinery Product Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Biorefinery Product Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Biorefinery Product Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Product Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Product Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Product Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Product Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Product Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Product Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
12.7 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Product Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
12.8 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Product by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)
12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Product Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Product Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
12.9 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Product Market PEST Analysis
13 Latin America
13.1 Latin America Biorefinery Product Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.2 Latin America Biorefinery Product Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.3 Latin America Biorefinery Product Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.4 Latin America Biorefinery Product Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.5 Latin America Biorefinery Product Import and Export from 2014-2019E
13.6 Latin America Biorefinery Product Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
13.7 Latin America Biorefinery Product Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
13.8 Latin America Biorefinery Product by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)
13.8.1 Latin America Biorefinery Product Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
13.8.2 Latin America Biorefinery Product Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
13.9 Latin America Biorefinery Product Market PEST Analysis
14 Middle East & Africa
14.1 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Product Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
14.2 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Product Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
14.3 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Product Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
14.4 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Product Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
14.5 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Product Import and Export from 2014-2019E
14.6 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Product Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
14.7 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Product Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
14.8 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Product by Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)
14.8.1 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Product Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
14.8.2 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Product Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
14.9 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Product Market PEST Analysis
15 Future Forecast of the Global Biorefinery Product Market from 2018-2026
15.1 Future Forecast of the Global Biorefinery Product Market from 2019-2026 Segment by Region
15.2 Global Biorefinery Product Production and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2019-2026)
15.3 Global Biorefinery Product Consumption and Growth Rate Forecast by Application (2019-2026)
16 Appendix
16.1 Methodology
16.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Biorefinery Product Market Value ($) and Growth Rate of Biorefinery Product from 2014-2026
Global Biorefinery Product Production and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2026F
Global Biorefinery Product Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E
Figure Biorefinery Product Picture
Table Product Specifications of Biorefinery Product
Table Driving Factors for this Market
Table Industry News of Biorefinery Product Market
Figure Value Chain Status of Biorefinery Product
Table Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
Table Distributors/Traders
Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region, by Preference)
Table Global Biorefinery Product Production and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2019E
Table Global Biorefinery Product Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2019E
Figure Bioethanol of Biorefinery Product
Figure Biodiesel of Biorefinery Product
Figure Biopolymer of Biorefinery Product
Figure Bio-oil of Biorefinery Product
Figure Others of Biorefinery Product
Table Global Biorefinery Product Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E
Table Global Biorefinery Product Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E
Figure Energy of Biorefinery Product
Figure Industrial of Biorefinery Product
Figure Manufacturing of Biorefinery Product
Figure Transportation of Biorefinery Product
Figure Others of Biorefinery Product
Table Global Biorefinery Product Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Marketing Channel from 2014-2019E
Table Global Biorefinery Product Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Marketing Channel from 2014-2019E
Figure Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline) of Biorefinery Product
Figure Online Channel of Biorefinery Product
Table SE Energy Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)
Figure SE Energy Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E
Figure SE Energy Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
Table SE Energy Biorefinery Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)
Table Green Plains Renewable Energy Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)
Figure Green Plains Renewable Energy Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E
Figure Green Plains Renewable Energy Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
Table Green Plains Renewable Energy Biorefinery Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)
Table Louis Dreyfus Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)
Figure Louis Dreyfus Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E
Figure Louis Dreyfus Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
Table Louis Dreyfus Biorefinery Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)
Table Imperium Renewables Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)
Figure Imperium Renewables Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E
Figure Imperium Renewables Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
Table Imperium Renewables Biorefinery Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)
Table Brazil Eco Energia Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)
Figure Brazil Eco Energia Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E
Figure Brazil Eco Energia Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
Table Brazil Eco Energia Biorefinery Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)
Table Valero Energy Corp. Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)
Figure Valero Energy Corp. Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E
Figure Valero Energy Corp. Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
Table Valero Energy Corp. Biorefinery Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)
Table Dynoil Llc Profile (Company Name, Plants Distrib
….….Continued
