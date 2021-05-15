The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Valero Energy Corp

Pacific Ethanol

Neste Oil OYJ

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

UOP LLC

Abengoa Bioenergy Corp

Major Types Covered

Thermochemical

Biochemical

Major Applications Covered

Biofuel

Biomaterial

Bulk chemicals

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Biorefinery Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Biorefinery Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Biorefinery Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Biorefinery Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Thermochemical

5.2 Biochemical

6 Global Biorefinery Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Biofuel

6.2 Biomaterial

6.3 Bulk chemicals

7 Global Biorefinery Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Valero Energy Corp

8.1.1 Valero Energy Corp Profile

8.1.2 Valero Energy Corp Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Valero Energy Corp Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Valero Energy Corp Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Pacific Ethanol

8.2.1 Pacific Ethanol Profile

8.2.2 Pacific Ethanol Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Pacific Ethanol Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Pacific Ethanol Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Neste Oil OYJ

8.3.1 Neste Oil OYJ Profile

8.3.2 Neste Oil OYJ Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Neste Oil OYJ Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Neste Oil OYJ Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Renewable Energy Group Inc.

8.4.1 Renewable Energy Group Inc. Profile

8.4.2 Renewable Energy Group Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Renewable Energy Group Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Renewable Energy Group Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 UOP LLC

8.5.1 UOP LLC Profile

8.5.2 UOP LLC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 UOP LLC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 UOP LLC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Abengoa Bioenergy Corp

8.6.1 Abengoa Bioenergy Corp Profile

8.6.2 Abengoa Bioenergy Corp Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Abengoa Bioenergy Corp Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Abengoa Bioenergy Corp Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Biorefinery Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Biorefinery Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Biorefinery Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Biorefinery Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Biorefinery Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Biorefinery Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Biorefinery Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Biorefinery Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Biorefinery by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Biorefinery Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Biorefinery Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Biorefinery Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Biorefinery Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Biorefinery Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Biorefinery Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Biorefinery Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Biorefinery Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Biorefinery Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Biorefinery Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Biorefinery by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Biorefinery Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Biorefinery Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Biorefinery Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Biorefinery Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Biorefinery Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Biorefinery Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Biorefinery Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Biorefinery Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America Biorefinery Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America Biorefinery Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America Biorefinery Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America Biorefinery by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

13.8.1 Latin America Biorefinery Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

13.8.2 Latin America Biorefinery Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

13.9 Latin America Biorefinery Market PEST Analysis

14 Middle East & Africa

14.1 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.2 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.3 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.4 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

14.5 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Import and Export from 2014-2019E

14.6 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

14.7 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

14.8 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery by Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

14.8.1 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

14.8.2 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

14.9 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Market PEST Analysis

15 Future Forecast of the Global Biorefinery Market from 2018-2026

15.1 Future Forecast of the Global Biorefinery Market from 2019-2026 Segment by Region

15.2 Global Biorefinery Production and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

15.3 Global Biorefinery Consumption and Growth Rate Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology

16.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Biorefinery Market Value ($) and Growth Rate of Biorefinery from 2014-2026

Global Biorefinery Production and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2026F

Global Biorefinery Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E

Figure Biorefinery Picture

Table Product Specifications of Biorefinery

Table Driving Factors for this Market

Table Industry News of Biorefinery Market

Figure Value Chain Status of Biorefinery

Table Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

Table Distributors/Traders

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region, by Preference)

Table Global Biorefinery Production and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2019E

Table Global Biorefinery Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2014-2019E

Figure Thermochemical of Biorefinery

Figure Biochemical of Biorefinery

Table Global Biorefinery Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E

Table Global Biorefinery Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application from 2014-2019E

Figure Biofuel of Biorefinery

Figure Biomaterial of Biorefinery

Figure Bulk chemicals of Biorefinery

Table Global Biorefinery Consumption and Growth Rate Segment by Marketing Channel from 2014-2019E

Table Global Biorefinery Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Marketing Channel from 2014-2019E

Figure Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline) of Biorefinery

Figure Online Channel of Biorefinery

Table Valero Energy Corp Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Valero Energy Corp Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Valero Energy Corp Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Valero Energy Corp Biorefinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Pacific Ethanol Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Pacific Ethanol Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Pacific Ethanol Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Pacific Ethanol Biorefinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Neste Oil OYJ Profile (Company Name, Plants Distribution, Sales Region)

Figure Neste Oil OYJ Sales and Growth Rate from 2014-2019E

Figure Neste Oil OYJ Revenue ($) and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

Table Neste Oil OYJ Biorefinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (2014-2019E)

Table Renewable Energy Group Inc. Profile (Company Name, P

….….Continued

