The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
BioEnable
Ayonix
Cardzme
IRI Tech
BioLink Solutions
BI2 Technologies
M2SYS Technology
Cognitec Systems
Safran
NEC
Aware
M2SYS
Cross Match Technologies
Iris ID
Fulcrum Biometrics
FaceFirst
3M Cogent
Major Types Covered
Fingerprint Recognition
Facial Recognition
Voice Recognition
DNA Analysis
Major Applications Covered
Hardware in the Government Sector
Software in the Government Sector
Integrated Solutions in the Government Sector
Services in the Government Sector
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Biometrics Spending in Government Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Biometrics Spending in Government Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Biometrics Spending in Government Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Biometrics Spending in Government Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Fingerprint Recognition
5.2 Facial Recognition
5.3 Voice Recognition
5.4 DNA Analysis
6 Global Biometrics Spending in Government Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Hardware in the Government Sector
6.2 Software in the Government Sector
6.3 Integrated Solutions in the Government Sector
6.4 Services in the Government Sector
7 Global Biometrics Spending in Government Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 BioEnable
8.1.1 BioEnable Profile
8.1.2 BioEnable Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 BioEnable Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 BioEnable Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Ayonix
8.2.1 Ayonix Profile
8.2.2 Ayonix Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Ayonix Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Ayonix Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Cardzme
8.3.1 Cardzme Profile
8.3.2 Cardzme Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Cardzme Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Cardzme Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 IRI Tech
8.4.1 IRI Tech Profile
8.4.2 IRI Tech Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 IRI Tech Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 IRI Tech Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 BioLink Solutions
8.5.1 BioLink Solutions Profile
8.5.2 BioLink Solutions Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 BioLink Solutions Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 BioLink Solutions Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 BI2 Technologies
8.6.1 BI2 Technologies Profile
8.6.2 BI2 Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 BI2 Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 BI2 Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 M2SYS Technology
8.7.1 M2SYS Technology Profile
8.7.2 M2SYS Technology Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 M2SYS Technology Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 M2SYS Technology Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Cognitec Systems
8.8.1 Cognitec Systems Profile
8.8.2 Cognitec Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Cognitec Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Cognitec Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Safran
8.9.1 Safran Profile
8.9.2 Safran Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Safran Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Safran Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 NEC
8.10.1 NEC Profile
8.10.2 NEC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 NEC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 NEC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 Aware
8.11.1 Aware Profile
8.11.2 Aware Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.11.3 Aware Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.11.4 Aware Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.12 M2SYS
8.12.1 M2SYS Profile
8.12.2 M2SYS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.12.3 M2SYS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.12.4 M2SYS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.13 Cross Match Technologies
8.13.1 Cross Match Technologies Profile
8.13.2 Cross Match Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.13.3 Cross Match Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.13.4 Cross Match Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.14 Iris ID
8.14.1 Iris ID Profile
8.14.2 Iris ID Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.14.3 Iris ID Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.14.4 Iris ID Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.15 Fulcrum Biometrics
8.15.1 Fulcrum Biometrics Profile
8.15.2 Fulcrum Biometrics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.15.3 Fulcrum Biometrics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.15.4 Fulcrum Biometrics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.16 FaceFirst
8.16.1 FaceFirst Profile
8.16.2 FaceFirst Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.16.3 FaceFirst Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.16.4 FaceFirst Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.17 3M Cogent
8.17.1 3M Cogent Profile
8.17.2 3M Cogent Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.17.3 3M Cogent Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.17.4 3M Cogent Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Biometrics Spending in Government Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Biometrics Spending in Government Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Biometrics Spending in Government Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Biometrics Spending in Government Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Biometrics Spending in Government Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Biometrics Spending in Government Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Biometrics Spending in Government Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Biometrics Spending in Government Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Biometrics Spending in Government by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Biometrics Spending in Government Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Biometrics Spending in Government Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Biometrics Spending in Government Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Biometrics Spending in Government Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Biometrics Spending in Government Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Biometrics Spending in Government Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Biometrics Spending in Government Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Biometrics Spending in Government Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Biometrics Spending in Government Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Biometrics Spending in Government Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Biometrics Spending in Government by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Biometrics Spending in Government Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Biometrics Spending in Government Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Biometrics Spending in Government Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Biometrics Spending in Government Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Biometrics Spending in Government Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Biometrics Spending in Government Production Anal
….….Continued
