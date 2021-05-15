Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Aircraft Fuel System industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Aircraft Fuel System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Aircraft Fuel System market covered in Chapter 12:

GKN PLC.

CRANE CO.

EATON CORPORATION

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

MEGGITT PLC

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.

WOODWARD INC.

ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Aircraft Fuel System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

PUMP FEED TECHNOLOGY

GRAVITY FEED TECHNOLOGY

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Aircraft Fuel System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Civil

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Aircraft Fuel System Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Aircraft Fuel System

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Aircraft Fuel System industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aircraft Fuel System Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Aircraft Fuel System Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Aircraft Fuel System

3.3 Aircraft Fuel System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aircraft Fuel System

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Aircraft Fuel System

3.4 Market Distributors of Aircraft Fuel System

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Aircraft Fuel System Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market, by Type

4.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Aircraft Fuel System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Value and Growth Rate of PUMP FEED TECHNOLOGY

4.3.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Value and Growth Rate of GRAVITY FEED TECHNOLOGY

4.4 Global Aircraft Fuel System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Aircraft Fuel System Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Aircraft Fuel System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Consumption and Growth Rate of Civil (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

6 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Aircraft Fuel System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Aircraft Fuel System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Aircraft Fuel System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Aircraft Fuel System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fuel System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fuel System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Aircraft Fuel System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Aircraft Fuel System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 GKN PLC.

12.1.1 GKN PLC. Basic Information

12.1.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction

12.1.3 GKN PLC. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 CRANE CO.

12.2.1 CRANE CO. Basic Information

12.2.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction

12.2.3 CRANE CO. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 EATON CORPORATION

12.3.1 EATON CORPORATION Basic Information

12.3.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction

12.3.3 EATON CORPORATION Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

12.4.1 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC. Basic Information

12.4.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction

12.4.3 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

12.5.1 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Basic Information

12.5.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction

12.5.3 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 MEGGITT PLC

12.6.1 MEGGITT PLC Basic Information

12.6.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction

12.6.3 MEGGITT PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.

12.7.1 TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. Basic Information

12.7.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction

12.7.3 TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 WOODWARD INC.

12.8.1 WOODWARD INC. Basic Information

12.8.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction

12.8.3 WOODWARD INC. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA

12.9.1 ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA Basic Information

12.9.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction

12.9.3 ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION

12.10.1 PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION Basic Information

12.10.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction

12.10.3 PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Forecast

14.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 PUMP FEED TECHNOLOGY Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 GRAVITY FEED TECHNOLOGY Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Civil Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Commercial Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Aircraft Fuel System

Table Product Specification of Aircraft Fuel System

Table Aircraft Fuel System Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Aircraft Fuel System Covered

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Aircraft Fuel System

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Aircraft Fuel System

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Share by Applications in 2019

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Aircraft Fuel System Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Aircraft Fuel System Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific Aircraft Fuel System Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel System Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Aircraft Fuel System Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Table Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

Figure Global COVID-19 Status

Figure COVID-19 Comparison of Major Countries

Figure Industry Chain Analysis of Aircraft Fuel System

Table Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Aircraft Fuel System with Contact Information

Table Major Players Headquarters, and Service Area of Aircraft Fuel System

Figure Major Players Production Value Market Share of Aircraft Fuel System in 2019

Table Major Players Aircraft Fuel System Product Types in 2019

Figure Production Process of Aircraft Fuel System

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aircraft Fuel System

Figure Channel Status of Aircraft Fuel System

Table Major Distributors of Aircraft Fuel System with Contact Information

Table Major Downstream Buyers of Aircraft Fuel System with Contact Information

Table Global Aircraft Fuel System Value ($) by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Aircraft Fuel System Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Aircraft Fuel System Production by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Aircraft Fuel System Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Value ($) and Growth Rate of PUMP FEED TECHNOLOGY (2015-2020)

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Value ($) and Growth Rate of GRAVITY FEED TECHNOLOGY (2015-2020)

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Price by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Downstream Market Overview

Table Global Aircraft Fuel System Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Aircraft Fuel System Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Consumption and Growth Rate of Civil (2015-2020)

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Aircraft Fuel System Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Aircraft Fuel System Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Aircraft Fuel System Revenue (M USD) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Aircraft Fuel System Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Aircraft Fuel System Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Aircraft Fuel System Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America COVID-19 Status

Figure North America COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure North America Aircraft Fuel System Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Aircraft Fuel System Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Aircraft Fuel System Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Aircraft Fuel System Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure United States Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe COVID-19 Status

