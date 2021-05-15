Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Aircraft Fuel System industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Aircraft Fuel System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Aircraft Fuel System market covered in Chapter 12:
GKN PLC.
CRANE CO.
EATON CORPORATION
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
MEGGITT PLC
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.
WOODWARD INC.
ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Aircraft Fuel System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
PUMP FEED TECHNOLOGY
GRAVITY FEED TECHNOLOGY
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Aircraft Fuel System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Civil
Commercial
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Aircraft Fuel System Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Aircraft Fuel System
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Aircraft Fuel System industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aircraft Fuel System Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Aircraft Fuel System Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Aircraft Fuel System
3.3 Aircraft Fuel System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aircraft Fuel System
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Aircraft Fuel System
3.4 Market Distributors of Aircraft Fuel System
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Aircraft Fuel System Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market, by Type
4.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Aircraft Fuel System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Value and Growth Rate of PUMP FEED TECHNOLOGY
4.3.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Value and Growth Rate of GRAVITY FEED TECHNOLOGY
4.4 Global Aircraft Fuel System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Aircraft Fuel System Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Aircraft Fuel System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Consumption and Growth Rate of Civil (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)
6 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Aircraft Fuel System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Aircraft Fuel System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Aircraft Fuel System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Aircraft Fuel System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fuel System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aircraft Fuel System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aircraft Fuel System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Aircraft Fuel System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Aircraft Fuel System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Aircraft Fuel System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Aircraft Fuel System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 GKN PLC.
12.1.1 GKN PLC. Basic Information
12.1.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction
12.1.3 GKN PLC. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 CRANE CO.
12.2.1 CRANE CO. Basic Information
12.2.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction
12.2.3 CRANE CO. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 EATON CORPORATION
12.3.1 EATON CORPORATION Basic Information
12.3.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction
12.3.3 EATON CORPORATION Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
12.4.1 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC. Basic Information
12.4.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction
12.4.3 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
12.5.1 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Basic Information
12.5.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction
12.5.3 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 MEGGITT PLC
12.6.1 MEGGITT PLC Basic Information
12.6.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction
12.6.3 MEGGITT PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.
12.7.1 TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. Basic Information
12.7.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction
12.7.3 TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 WOODWARD INC.
12.8.1 WOODWARD INC. Basic Information
12.8.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction
12.8.3 WOODWARD INC. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA
12.9.1 ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA Basic Information
12.9.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction
12.9.3 ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION
12.10.1 PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION Basic Information
12.10.2 Aircraft Fuel System Product Introduction
12.10.3 PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
13 Industry Outlook
13.1 Market Driver Analysis
13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis
13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis
13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
13.3 News of Product Release
14 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Forecast
14.1 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)
14.1.1 PUMP FEED TECHNOLOGY Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.1.2 GRAVITY FEED TECHNOLOGY Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Global Aircraft Fuel System Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)
14.2.1 Civil Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2.2 Commercial Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Aircraft Fuel System Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)
15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis
15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
