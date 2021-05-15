Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Aerospace and Defence industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Aerospace and Defence market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Aerospace and Defence market covered in Chapter 12:

United Technologies Corporation

Airbus Group SE

Lockheed Corp

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

GE Aviation

The Boeing Company

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Aerospace and Defence market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Aluminum

Titanium

Composites

Superalloys

Steel

Plastics

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Aerospace and Defence market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Aerostructure

Components

Cabin Interiors

Propulsion System

Equipment, System & Support

Satellites

Construction & Insulation Components

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Aerospace and Defence Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Aerospace and Defence

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Aerospace and Defence industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aerospace and Defence Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Aerospace and Defence Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Aerospace and Defence Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Aerospace and Defence Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aerospace and Defence Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Aerospace and Defence Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Aerospace and Defence

3.3 Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aerospace and Defence

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Aerospace and Defence

3.4 Market Distributors of Aerospace and Defence

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Aerospace and Defence Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Aerospace and Defence Market, by Type

4.1 Global Aerospace and Defence Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Aerospace and Defence Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Aerospace and Defence Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Aerospace and Defence Value and Growth Rate of Aluminum

4.3.2 Global Aerospace and Defence Value and Growth Rate of Titanium

4.3.3 Global Aerospace and Defence Value and Growth Rate of Composites

4.3.4 Global Aerospace and Defence Value and Growth Rate of Superalloys

4.3.5 Global Aerospace and Defence Value and Growth Rate of Steel

4.3.6 Global Aerospace and Defence Value and Growth Rate of Plastics

4.3.7 Global Aerospace and Defence Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Aerospace and Defence Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Aerospace and Defence Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Aerospace and Defence Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Aerospace and Defence Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Aerospace and Defence Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerostructure (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Aerospace and Defence Consumption and Growth Rate of Components (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Aerospace and Defence Consumption and Growth Rate of Cabin Interiors (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Aerospace and Defence Consumption and Growth Rate of Propulsion System (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Aerospace and Defence Consumption and Growth Rate of Equipment, System & Support (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Aerospace and Defence Consumption and Growth Rate of Satellites (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Aerospace and Defence Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction & Insulation Components (2015-2020)

6 Global Aerospace and Defence Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Aerospace and Defence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Aerospace and Defence Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Aerospace and Defence Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Aerospace and Defence Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Aerospace and Defence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Aerospace and Defence Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Aerospace and Defence Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Aerospace and Defence Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Aerospace and Defence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Aerospace and Defence Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Aerospace and Defence Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Aerospace and Defence Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Aerospace and Defence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aerospace and Defence Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aerospace and Defence Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Aerospace and Defence Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Aerospace and Defence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aerospace and Defence Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aerospace and Defence Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Aerospace and Defence Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Aerospace and Defence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Aerospace and Defence Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Aerospace and Defence Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Aerospace and Defence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 United Technologies Corporation

12.1.1 United Technologies Corporation Basic Information

12.1.2 Aerospace and Defence Product Introduction

12.1.3 United Technologies Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Airbus Group SE

12.2.1 Airbus Group SE Basic Information

12.2.2 Aerospace and Defence Product Introduction

12.2.3 Airbus Group SE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Lockheed Corp

12.3.1 Lockheed Corp Basic Information

12.3.2 Aerospace and Defence Product Introduction

12.3.3 Lockheed Corp Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

12.4.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Basic Information

12.4.2 Aerospace and Defence Product Introduction

12.4.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 GE Aviation

12.5.1 GE Aviation Basic Information

12.5.2 Aerospace and Defence Product Introduction

12.5.3 GE Aviation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 The Boeing Company

12.6.1 The Boeing Company Basic Information

12.6.2 Aerospace and Defence Product Introduction

12.6.3 The Boeing Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Aerospace and Defence Market Forecast

14.1 Global Aerospace and Defence Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Aluminum Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Titanium Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Composites Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Superalloys Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Steel Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.6 Plastics Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.7 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Aerospace and Defence Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Aerostructure Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Components Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Cabin Interiors Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Propulsion System Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Equipment, System & Support Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.6 Satellites Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.7 Construction & Insulation Components Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Aerospace and Defence Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

