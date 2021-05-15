Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of WPC Decking, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the WPC Decking industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Green Plank

Anhui Red Forest New Material

Newtechwood

GEM

MexyTech

Armadillo Deck

Green Deck

CPG International

COOWIN

TherraWood

Tecnodeck

Huangshan Huasu New Material

Goodhill Enterprise

Tamko Building Products

Cladco Profiles

UPM Profi Deck

MESEN

Sentai WPC

Dura Composites

Power Dekor Group

Trex Company

CRH

EverJade WPC Decking

Der Group

Logical Plastic

Tianyuan

Eva-tech

Duraflex

Nature Home Holding

Yihua Life

Fiberon

Shengda Forestry

Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite

TimberTech

Silvadec

Universal Forest Products

By Type:

Hollow Decking Board

Solid Decking Board

By Application:

Outdoor Terraces or Balconies

Pools

Fences

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 WPC Decking Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hollow Decking Board

1.2.2 Solid Decking Board

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Outdoor Terraces or Balconies

1.3.2 Pools

1.3.3 Fences

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global WPC Decking Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global WPC Decking Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global WPC Decking Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global WPC Decking Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global WPC Decking Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global WPC Decking (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global WPC Decking Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global WPC Decking Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global WPC Decking (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global WPC Decking Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global WPC Decking Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global WPC Decking (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global WPC Decking Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global WPC Decking Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States WPC Decking Market Analysis

3.1 United States WPC Decking Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States WPC Decking Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States WPC Decking Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe WPC Decking Market Analysis

4.1 Europe WPC Decking Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe WPC Decking Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe WPC Decking Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe WPC Decking Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China WPC Decking Market Analysis

5.1 China WPC Decking Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China WPC Decking Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China WPC Decking Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan WPC Decking Market Analysis

6.1 Japan WPC Decking Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan WPC Decking Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan WPC Decking Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia WPC Decking Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia WPC Decking Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia WPC Decking Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia WPC Decking Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia WPC Decking Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India WPC Decking Market Analysis

8.1 India WPC Decking Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India WPC Decking Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India WPC Decking Consumption Structure by Application

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

