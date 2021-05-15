Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of WPC Decking, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the WPC Decking industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Green Plank
Anhui Red Forest New Material
Newtechwood
GEM
MexyTech
Armadillo Deck
Green Deck
CPG International
COOWIN
TherraWood
Tecnodeck
Huangshan Huasu New Material
Goodhill Enterprise
Tamko Building Products
Cladco Profiles
UPM Profi Deck
MESEN
Sentai WPC
Dura Composites
Power Dekor Group
Trex Company
CRH
EverJade WPC Decking
Der Group
Logical Plastic
Tianyuan
Eva-tech
Duraflex
Nature Home Holding
Yihua Life
Fiberon
Shengda Forestry
Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite
TimberTech
Silvadec
Universal Forest Products
By Type:
Hollow Decking Board
Solid Decking Board
By Application:
Outdoor Terraces or Balconies
Pools
Fences
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 WPC Decking Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Hollow Decking Board
1.2.2 Solid Decking Board
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Outdoor Terraces or Balconies
1.3.2 Pools
1.3.3 Fences
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global WPC Decking Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global WPC Decking Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global WPC Decking Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global WPC Decking Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global WPC Decking Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global WPC Decking (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global WPC Decking Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global WPC Decking Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global WPC Decking (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global WPC Decking Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global WPC Decking Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global WPC Decking (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global WPC Decking Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global WPC Decking Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States WPC Decking Market Analysis
3.1 United States WPC Decking Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States WPC Decking Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States WPC Decking Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe WPC Decking Market Analysis
4.1 Europe WPC Decking Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe WPC Decking Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe WPC Decking Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe WPC Decking Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China WPC Decking Market Analysis
5.1 China WPC Decking Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China WPC Decking Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China WPC Decking Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan WPC Decking Market Analysis
6.1 Japan WPC Decking Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan WPC Decking Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan WPC Decking Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia WPC Decking Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia WPC Decking Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia WPC Decking Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia WPC Decking Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia WPC Decking Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam WPC Decking Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India WPC Decking Market Analysis
8.1 India WPC Decking Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India WPC Decking Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India WPC Decking Consumption Structure by Application
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
…continued
