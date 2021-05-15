Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Sound-Absorbing Underlay, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Sound-Absorbing Underlay industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
TECHNICHANVRE
NOVOSTRAT
N.D.A. NUOVE DIMENSIONI AMBIENTALI
Derbigum
RE.PACK Srl
Sika Mortars
EWIFOAM E.WICKLEIN
Isolgomma
Mageba
Butech by Porcelanosa
CORK 2000
A. PROCTOR GROUP
MAGE Roof & Building Components
Sirap Insulation
Acustica Integral
Total Vibration Solutions TVS
Manifattura Maiano
ISOSYSTEM
TERRA CHANVRE
Danosa
FIBRANATUR
KNAUF Insulation
Gonon Isolation
ROTHO BLAAS
ECOPOLIMER
Smith & Fong Plyboo
ETERNO IVICA SRL
Icopal Limited
By Type:
Synthetic(Polyethylene,Polyurethane,Rubber)
Plant-Based
Mineral
Felt
Asphalt
Other
By Application:
Residential
Commercial
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Sound-Absorbing Underlay Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Synthetic(Polyethylene,Polyurethane,Rubber)
1.2.2 Plant-Based
1.2.3 Mineral
1.2.4 Felt
1.2.5 Asphalt
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Residential
1.3.2 Commercial
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Sound-Absorbing Underlay Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Sound-Absorbing Underlay Market Analysis
3.1 United States Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Sound-Absorbing Underlay Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Sound-Absorbing Underlay Market Analysis
5.1 China Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Sound-Absorbing Underlay Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Sound-Absorbing Underlay Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Sound-Absorbing Underlay Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
…continued
