Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Roofing Panels, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Roofing Panels industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

NCI Building Systems

Umicore Group

Klauer Manufacturing Company

SPIRCO Manufacturing

BEMO

Tyler Building Systems

Kingspan Group

Rautaruukki

ArcelorMittal

The Garland Company

Lindab

Berridge Manufacturing

Palram Industries

OmniMax International

By Type:

Color Steel Plate

Broken Bridge Aluminum

Other

By Application:

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Roofing Panels Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Color Steel Plate

1.2.2 Broken Bridge Aluminum

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential Sector

1.3.2 Commercial Sector

1.3.3 Industrial Sector

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Roofing Panels Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Roofing Panels Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Roofing Panels Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Roofing Panels Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Roofing Panels Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Roofing Panels (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Roofing Panels Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Roofing Panels Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Roofing Panels (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Roofing Panels Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Roofing Panels Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Roofing Panels (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Roofing Panels Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Roofing Panels Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Roofing Panels Market Analysis

3.1 United States Roofing Panels Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Roofing Panels Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Roofing Panels Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Roofing Panels Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Roofing Panels Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Roofing Panels Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Roofing Panels Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Roofing Panels Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Roofing Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Roofing Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Roofing Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Roofing Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Roofing Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Roofing Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Roofing Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Roofing Panels Market Analysis

5.1 China Roofing Panels Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Roofing Panels Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Roofing Panels Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Roofing Panels Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Roofing Panels Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Roofing Panels Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Roofing Panels Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Roofing Panels Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Roofing Panels Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Roofing Panels Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Roofing Panels Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Roofing Panels Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Roofing Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Roofing Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Roofing Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Roofing Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Roofing Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Roofing Panels Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Roofing Panels Market Analysis

8.1 India Roofing Panels Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Roofing Panels Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Roofing Panels Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Roofing Panels Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Roofing Panels Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Roofing Panels Consumption Volume by Type

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

