The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Godrej & Boyce

HOPPE Holding AG

Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co., Ltd.

Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Bohle Limited

Häfele GmbH & Co KG

Allegion PLC

CRH PLC

ASSA ABLOY

By Type:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Application:

Door

Window

Plumbing

Furniture

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Architectural Hardware Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Residential

1.2.2 Industrial

1.2.3 Commercial

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Door

1.3.2 Window

1.3.3 Plumbing

1.3.4 Furniture

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Architectural Hardware Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Architectural Hardware Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Architectural Hardware Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Architectural Hardware Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Architectural Hardware Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Architectural Hardware (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Architectural Hardware Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Architectural Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Architectural Hardware (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Architectural Hardware Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Architectural Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Architectural Hardware (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Architectural Hardware Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Architectural Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Architectural Hardware Market Analysis

3.1 United States Architectural Hardware Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Architectural Hardware Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Architectural Hardware Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Architectural Hardware Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Architectural Hardware Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Architectural Hardware Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Architectural Hardware Market Analysis

5.1 China Architectural Hardware Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Architectural Hardware Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Architectural Hardware Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Architectural Hardware Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Architectural Hardware Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Architectural Hardware Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Architectural Hardware Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Architectural Hardware Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Architectural Hardware Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Architectural Hardware Market Analysis

8.1 India Architectural Hardware Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Architectural Hardware Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Architectural Hardware Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Architectural Hardware Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Architectural Hardware Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Architectural Hardware Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Architectural Hardware Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Architectural Hardware Consumption Volume by Type

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

