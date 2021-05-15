Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Manufactured Soil, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Manufactured Soil industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
The Scotts Miracle-GRO Company
B.D. White Top Soil Company
Boxley Materials Company
Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply
Resource Management
London Rock Supplies
Jiffy International
Casella Organics
Tim O’hare Associates
Boughton Loam & Turf Management
By Type:
Garden Soil
Soil Mix
Manure & Compost
Turf Sand
Organic Soil Improver
By Application:
Cultivation
Lawns
Commercial Developments
Sports Fields
Green Spaces
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Market Overview
1.1 Manufactured Soil Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Garden Soil
1.2.2 Soil Mix
1.2.3 Manure & Compost
1.2.4 Turf Sand
1.2.5 Organic Soil Improver
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Cultivation
1.3.2 Lawns
1.3.3 Commercial Developments
1.3.4 Sports Fields
1.3.5 Green Spaces
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Manufactured Soil Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Manufactured Soil Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Manufactured Soil Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Manufactured Soil Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Manufactured Soil Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Manufactured Soil (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Manufactured Soil Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Manufactured Soil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Manufactured Soil (Volume and Value) by Application
…continued
