The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Eckart
Narayan-Pigments
Lansco
Kolorjet Chem
Sun Chem
Verband der Mineralfarben Industries
Nubiola
Schlenk
Hebei Brother Chem
Artis Creation
Major Types Covered
Zinc White Overview and Price
Others
Major Applications Covered
Coatings
Plastics
Construction
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Zinc Pigments Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Zinc Pigments Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Zinc Pigments Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Zinc Pigments Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Zinc White Overview and Price
5.2 Others
6 Global Zinc Pigments Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Coatings
6.2 Plastics
6.3 Construction
6.4 Others
7 Global Zinc Pigments Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Eckart
8.1.1 Eckart Profile
8.1.2 Eckart Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Eckart Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
…continued
