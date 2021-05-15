The Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market covered in Chapter 4:

Siemens AG

Biomerieux SA

Johnson & Johnson

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Sysmex Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

ABBott Laboratories, Inc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiac Diseases

Immune System Disorders

Nephrological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Reagents

1.5.3 Instruments

1.5.4 Software & Services

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Infectious Diseases

1.6.3 Cancer

1.6.4 Cardiac Diseases

1.6.5 Immune System Disorders

1.6.6 Nephrological Diseases

1.6.7 Gastrointestinal Diseases

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Siemens AG

4.1.1 Siemens AG Basic Information

4.1.2 Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Siemens AG Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Siemens AG Business Overview

4.2 Biomerieux SA

4.2.1 Biomerieux SA Basic Information

4.2.2 Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Biomerieux SA Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Biomerieux SA Business Overview

4.3 Johnson & Johnson

4.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Basic Information

4.3.2 Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

4.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

4.4.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc Basic Information

4.4.2 Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc Business Overview

4.5 Sysmex Corporation

4.5.1 Sysmex Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Sysmex Corporation Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Sysmex Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Roche Diagnostics

4.6.1 Roche Diagnostics Basic Information

4.6.2 Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Roche Diagnostics Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Roche Diagnostics Business Overview

4.7 ABBott Laboratories, Inc

4.7.1 ABBott Laboratories, Inc Basic Information

4.7.2 Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 ABBott Laboratories, Inc Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 ABBott Laboratories, Inc Business Overview

….Continued

