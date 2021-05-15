The Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 market covered in Chapter 4:

Acceleron Pharma Inc

Eli Lilly and Co

Scholar Rock

Genzyme Corp

Isarna Therapeutics GmbH

Novartis AG

Sirnaomics Inc

Roche

Shionogi Ltd

Formation Biologics Inc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Pirfenidone

Galunisertib

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

IPF

Cancer

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Pirfenidone

1.5.3 Galunisertib

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 IPF

1.6.3 Cancer

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Acceleron Pharma Inc

4.1.1 Acceleron Pharma Inc Basic Information

4.1.2 Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Acceleron Pharma Inc Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Acceleron Pharma Inc Business Overview

4.2 Eli Lilly and Co

4.2.1 Eli Lilly and Co Basic Information

4.2.2 Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Eli Lilly and Co Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Eli Lilly and Co Business Overview

4.3 Scholar Rock

4.3.1 Scholar Rock Basic Information

4.3.2 Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Scholar Rock Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Scholar Rock Business Overview

4.4 Genzyme Corp

4.4.1 Genzyme Corp Basic Information

4.4.2 Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Genzyme Corp Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Genzyme Corp Business Overview

4.5 Isarna Therapeutics GmbH

4.5.1 Isarna Therapeutics GmbH Basic Information

4.5.2 Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Isarna Therapeutics GmbH Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Isarna Therapeutics GmbH Business Overview

4.6 Novartis AG

4.6.1 Novartis AG Basic Information

4.6.2 Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Novartis AG Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Novartis AG Business Overview

4.7 Sirnaomics Inc

4.7.1 Sirnaomics Inc Basic Information

4.7.2 Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Sirnaomics Inc Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Sirnaomics Inc Business Overview

4.8 Roche

4.8.1 Roche Basic Information

4.8.2 Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Roche Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Roche Business Overview

4.9 Shionogi Ltd

4.9.1 Shionogi Ltd Basic Information

4.9.2 Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Shionogi Ltd Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Shionogi Ltd Business Overview

4.10 Formation Biologics Inc

4.10.1 Formation Biologics Inc Basic Information

4.10.2 Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Formation Biologics Inc Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Formation Biologics Inc Business Overview

….Continued

