The Transfection Technologies market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Transfection Technologies market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Transfection Technologies market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Transfection Technologies industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Transfection Technologies Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Transfection Technologies market covered in Chapter 4:

Merck KGaA

CytoPulse

Deliverics

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Promega Corporation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Lonza

Clontech

Affymetrix

Boca Scientific

Bio-Rad

Agilent Technologies

IBA GmbH

Chemicell

Miltenyi Biotec

MaxCyte

Polyplus Transfection

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Altogen Biosystems

Oz Biosciences

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Transfection Technologies market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Lipofection

Electroporation

Nucleofection

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Transfection Technologies market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Research Centers & Academic/Government Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Transfection Technologies Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Lipofection

1.5.3 Electroporation

1.5.4 Nucleofection

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Transfection Technologies Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Research Centers & Academic/Government Institutes

1.6.3 Hospitals & Clinics

1.6.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Transfection Technologies Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Transfection Technologies Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Transfection Technologies Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Transfection Technologies Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Transfection Technologies

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Transfection Technologies

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Transfection Technologies Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Merck KGaA

4.1.1 Merck KGaA Basic Information

4.1.2 Transfection Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Merck KGaA Transfection Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Merck KGaA Business Overview

4.2 CytoPulse

4.2.1 CytoPulse Basic Information

4.2.2 Transfection Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 CytoPulse Transfection Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 CytoPulse Business Overview

4.3 Deliverics

4.3.1 Deliverics Basic Information

4.3.2 Transfection Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Deliverics Transfection Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Deliverics Business Overview

4.4 GE Healthcare Life Sciences

4.4.1 GE Healthcare Life Sciences Basic Information

4.4.2 Transfection Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 GE Healthcare Life Sciences Transfection Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 GE Healthcare Life Sciences Business Overview

4.5 Promega Corporation

4.5.1 Promega Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Transfection Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Promega Corporation Transfection Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Promega Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Inovio Pharmaceuticals

4.6.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Basic Information

4.6.2 Transfection Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Transfection Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

4.7 Lonza

4.7.1 Lonza Basic Information

4.7.2 Transfection Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Lonza Transfection Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Lonza Business Overview

4.8 Clontech

4.8.1 Clontech Basic Information

4.8.2 Transfection Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Clontech Transfection Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Clontech Business Overview

4.9 Affymetrix

4.9.1 Affymetrix Basic Information

4.9.2 Transfection Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Affymetrix Transfection Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Affymetrix Business Overview

4.10 Boca Scientific

4.10.1 Boca Scientific Basic Information

4.10.2 Transfection Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Boca Scientific Transfection Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Boca Scientific Business Overview

4.11 Bio-Rad

4.11.1 Bio-Rad Basic Information

4.11.2 Transfection Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Bio-Rad Transfection Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Bio-Rad Business Overview

4.12 Agilent Technologies

4.12.1 Agilent Technologies Basic Information

4.12.2 Transfection Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Agilent Technologies Transfection Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

4.13 IBA GmbH

4.13.1 IBA GmbH Basic Information

4.13.2 Transfection Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 IBA GmbH Transfection Technologies Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 IBA GmbH Business Overview

….Continued

