The TDI market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global TDI market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global TDI market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global TDI industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the TDI Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global TDI market covered in Chapter 4:

Bayer

Mitsui Chemicals

The Dow Chemical Company

Covestro

Juli

KPX (HanHua)

Cangzhou Dahua Group

ChemChina

VencoreX(PTT)

BASF

BorsodChem(WanHua)

China North

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the TDI market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

2,4-TDI

2,6-TDI

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the TDI market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Lexible foam

Coatings

Elastomers

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global TDI Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 2,4-TDI

1.5.3 2,6-TDI

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global TDI Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Lexible foam

1.6.3 Coatings

1.6.4 Elastomers

1.6.5 Others

1.7 TDI Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on TDI Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of TDI Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 TDI Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of TDI

3.2.3 Labor Cost of TDI

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of TDI Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Bayer

4.1.1 Bayer Basic Information

4.1.2 TDI Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Bayer TDI Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Bayer Business Overview

4.2 Mitsui Chemicals

4.2.1 Mitsui Chemicals Basic Information

4.2.2 TDI Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals TDI Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Mitsui Chemicals Business Overview

4.3 The Dow Chemical Company

4.3.1 The Dow Chemical Company Basic Information

4.3.2 TDI Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 The Dow Chemical Company TDI Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 The Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

4.4 Covestro

4.4.1 Covestro Basic Information

4.4.2 TDI Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Covestro TDI Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Covestro Business Overview

4.5 Juli

4.5.1 Juli Basic Information

4.5.2 TDI Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Juli TDI Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Juli Business Overview

4.6 KPX (HanHua)

4.6.1 KPX (HanHua) Basic Information

4.6.2 TDI Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 KPX (HanHua) TDI Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 KPX (HanHua) Business Overview

4.7 Cangzhou Dahua Group

4.7.1 Cangzhou Dahua Group Basic Information

4.7.2 TDI Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Cangzhou Dahua Group TDI Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Cangzhou Dahua Group Business Overview

4.8 ChemChina

4.8.1 ChemChina Basic Information

4.8.2 TDI Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 ChemChina TDI Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 ChemChina Business Overview

4.9 VencoreX(PTT)

4.9.1 VencoreX(PTT) Basic Information

4.9.2 TDI Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 VencoreX(PTT) TDI Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 VencoreX(PTT) Business Overview

4.10 BASF

4.10.1 BASF Basic Information

4.10.2 TDI Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 BASF TDI Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 BASF Business Overview

4.11 BorsodChem(WanHua)

4.11.1 BorsodChem(WanHua) Basic Information

4.11.2 TDI Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 BorsodChem(WanHua) TDI Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 BorsodChem(WanHua) Business Overview

4.12 China North

4.12.1 China North Basic Information

4.12.2 TDI Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 China North TDI Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 China North Business Overview

….Continued

