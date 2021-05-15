The Takaful market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Takaful market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Takaful market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Takaful industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Takaful Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Takaful market covered in Chapter 4:

Great Eastern Takaful

Etiqa

HSBC Amanah Takaful

Al Rajhi Takaful

Al Arabiya

MAA Takaful

Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad

Al Ahlia Group

Tawuniya

Takaful Malaysia

SABB

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Takaful market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Life/Family Takaful

General Takaful

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Takaful market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Family

Government

Business

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Takaful Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Life/Family Takaful

1.5.3 General Takaful

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Takaful Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Family

1.6.3 Government

1.6.4 Business

1.7 Takaful Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Takaful Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Takaful Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Takaful Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Takaful

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Takaful

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Takaful Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Great Eastern Takaful

4.1.1 Great Eastern Takaful Basic Information

4.1.2 Takaful Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Great Eastern Takaful Takaful Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Great Eastern Takaful Business Overview

4.2 Etiqa

4.2.1 Etiqa Basic Information

4.2.2 Takaful Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Etiqa Takaful Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Etiqa Business Overview

4.3 HSBC Amanah Takaful

4.3.1 HSBC Amanah Takaful Basic Information

4.3.2 Takaful Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 HSBC Amanah Takaful Takaful Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 HSBC Amanah Takaful Business Overview

4.4 Al Rajhi Takaful

4.4.1 Al Rajhi Takaful Basic Information

4.4.2 Takaful Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Al Rajhi Takaful Takaful Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Al Rajhi Takaful Business Overview

4.5 Al Arabiya

4.5.1 Al Arabiya Basic Information

4.5.2 Takaful Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Al Arabiya Takaful Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Al Arabiya Business Overview

4.6 MAA Takaful

4.6.1 MAA Takaful Basic Information

4.6.2 Takaful Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 MAA Takaful Takaful Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 MAA Takaful Business Overview

4.7 Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Berhad

4.7.1 Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Berhad Basic Information

4.7.2 Takaful Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Berhad Takaful Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Berhad Business Overview

4.8 Malayan Banking Berhad

4.8.1 Malayan Banking Berhad Basic Information

4.8.2 Takaful Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Malayan Banking Berhad Takaful Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Malayan Banking Berhad Business Overview

4.9 Al Ahlia Group

4.9.1 Al Ahlia Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Takaful Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Al Ahlia Group Takaful Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Al Ahlia Group Business Overview

4.10 Tawuniya

4.10.1 Tawuniya Basic Information

4.10.2 Takaful Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Tawuniya Takaful Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Tawuniya Business Overview

4.11 Takaful Malaysia

4.11.1 Takaful Malaysia Basic Information

4.11.2 Takaful Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Takaful Malaysia Takaful Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Takaful Malaysia Business Overview

4.12 SABB

4.12.1 SABB Basic Information

4.12.2 Takaful Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 SABB Takaful Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 SABB Business Overview

….Continued

