Major players covered in this report:
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.
SDP Global Co. Ltd
Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.
Demi Co. Ltd.
Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
Sanyo Chemical Industries
San-Dia Polymers
BASF SE
Evonik Industries AG
LG Chem Ltd.
Yixing Danson Technology
By Type:
Sodium Polyacrylate
Polyacrylamide Copolymer
Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer
Polysaccharides
Others
By Application:
Personal Care
Agriculture
Medical
Industrial
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Market Overview
1.1 Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Sodium Polyacrylate
1.2.2 Polyacrylamide Copolymer
1.2.3 Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer
1.2.4 Polysaccharides
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Personal Care
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
…continued
