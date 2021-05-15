Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Solar-Powered Uav, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Solar-Powered Uav industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Airbus Group

AeroVironment

Lockheed Martin

AC Propulsion

Sunlight Photonics

Silent Falcon UAS

Facebook

MIT

Barnard Microsystems

Thales

DJI

Boeing

By Type:

Fixed-wing UAV

Multiple-rotor UAV

Other

By Application:

Civil

Commercial

Defense and Military

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Solar-Powered Uav Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Fixed-wing UAV

1.2.2 Multiple-rotor UAV

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Civil

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Defense and Military

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Solar-Powered Uav Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Solar-Powered Uav Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Solar-Powered Uav Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Solar-Powered Uav Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Solar-Powered Uav Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Solar-Powered Uav (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Solar-Powered Uav Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Solar-Powered Uav Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Solar-Powered Uav (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Solar-Powered Uav Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Solar-Powered Uav Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Solar-Powered Uav (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Solar-Powered Uav Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Solar-Powered Uav Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Solar-Powered Uav Market Analysis

3.1 United States Solar-Powered Uav Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Solar-Powered Uav Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Solar-Powered Uav Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Solar-Powered Uav Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Solar-Powered Uav Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Solar-Powered Uav Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Solar-Powered Uav Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Solar-Powered Uav Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Solar-Powered Uav Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Solar-Powered Uav Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Solar-Powered Uav Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Solar-Powered Uav Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Solar-Powered Uav Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Solar-Powered Uav Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Solar-Powered Uav

….continued

