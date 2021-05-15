The Single Cell Omics market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Single Cell Omics market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Single Cell Omics market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Single Cell Omics industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Single Cell Omics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Single Cell Omics market covered in Chapter 4:

Laboratory Corporation of America

Cell Microsystems

Resolution Bioscience

Pacific Biosciences

Fluxion Biosciences

Epic Sciences

GE Healthcare

Berry Genomics

Nanocellect Biomedical

Ambry Genetics

Illumina

DNA Electronics

Merck

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Single Cell Omics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cell isolation technologies

Sample preparation technologies

Analyses of next-generation sequencing

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Single Cell Omics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Immunology

Oncology

Microbiology

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Single Cell Omics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Cell isolation technologies

1.5.3 Sample preparation technologies

1.5.4 Analyses of next-generation sequencing

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Single Cell Omics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Immunology

1.6.3 Oncology

1.6.4 Microbiology

1.7 Single Cell Omics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Single Cell Omics Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Single Cell Omics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Single Cell Omics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Single Cell Omics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Single Cell Omics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Single Cell Omics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Laboratory Corporation of America

4.1.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Basic Information

4.1.2 Single Cell Omics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Single Cell Omics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Business Overview

4.2 Cell Microsystems

4.2.1 Cell Microsystems Basic Information

4.2.2 Single Cell Omics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Cell Microsystems Single Cell Omics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Cell Microsystems Business Overview

4.3 Resolution Bioscience

4.3.1 Resolution Bioscience Basic Information

4.3.2 Single Cell Omics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Resolution Bioscience Single Cell Omics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Resolution Bioscience Business Overview

4.4 Pacific Biosciences

4.4.1 Pacific Biosciences Basic Information

4.4.2 Single Cell Omics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Pacific Biosciences Single Cell Omics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Pacific Biosciences Business Overview

4.5 Fluxion Biosciences

4.5.1 Fluxion Biosciences Basic Information

4.5.2 Single Cell Omics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Fluxion Biosciences Single Cell Omics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Fluxion Biosciences Business Overview

4.6 Epic Sciences

4.6.1 Epic Sciences Basic Information

4.6.2 Single Cell Omics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Epic Sciences Single Cell Omics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Epic Sciences Business Overview

4.7 GE Healthcare

4.7.1 GE Healthcare Basic Information

4.7.2 Single Cell Omics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 GE Healthcare Single Cell Omics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 GE Healthcare Business Overview

4.8 Berry Genomics

4.8.1 Berry Genomics Basic Information

4.8.2 Single Cell Omics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Berry Genomics Single Cell Omics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Berry Genomics Business Overview

4.9 Nanocellect Biomedical

4.9.1 Nanocellect Biomedical Basic Information

4.9.2 Single Cell Omics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Nanocellect Biomedical Single Cell Omics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Nanocellect Biomedical Business Overview

4.10 Ambry Genetics

4.10.1 Ambry Genetics Basic Information

4.10.2 Single Cell Omics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Ambry Genetics Single Cell Omics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Ambry Genetics Business Overview

….Continued

