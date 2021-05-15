The global Shoulder-Fired Weapons market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Shoulder-Fired Weapons market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Shoulder-Fired Weapons industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Shoulder-Fired Weapons Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Shoulder-Fired Weapons market covered in Chapter 4:
Lockheed Martin
GenCorp
MBDA
ATK Defense Group
Bharat Dynamics
Northrop Grumman
Thales Group
Saab
General Dynamics
Raytheon
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
Nammo AS
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Shoulder-Fired Weapons market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Shoulder-fired Missile
Shoulder-fired Guns
Shoulder-fired Cannons
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Shoulder-Fired Weapons market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Defense
Home Security
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Shoulder-fired Missile
1.5.3 Shoulder-fired Guns
1.5.4 Shoulder-fired Cannons
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Defense
1.6.3 Home Security
1.7 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Shoulder-Fired Weapons Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Shoulder-Fired Weapons
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Shoulder-Fired Weapons
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Shoulder-Fired Weapons Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Lockheed Martin
4.1.1 Lockheed Martin Basic Information
4.1.2 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Lockheed Martin Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Lockheed Martin Business Overview
4.2 GenCorp
4.2.1 GenCorp Basic Information
4.2.2 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 GenCorp Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 GenCorp Business Overview
4.3 MBDA
4.3.1 MBDA Basic Information
4.3.2 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 MBDA Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 MBDA Business Overview
4.4 ATK Defense Group
4.4.1 ATK Defense Group Basic Information
4.4.2 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 ATK Defense Group Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 ATK Defense Group Business Overview
4.5 Bharat Dynamics
4.5.1 Bharat Dynamics Basic Information
4.5.2 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Bharat Dynamics Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Bharat Dynamics Business Overview
4.6 Northrop Grumman
4.6.1 Northrop Grumman Basic Information
4.6.2 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Northrop Grumman Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Northrop Grumman Business Overview
4.7 Thales Group
4.7.1 Thales Group Basic Information
4.7.2 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Thales Group Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Thales Group Business Overview
4.8 Saab
4.8.1 Saab Basic Information
4.8.2 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Saab Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Saab Business Overview
4.9 General Dynamics
4.9.1 General Dynamics Basic Information
4.9.2 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 General Dynamics Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 General Dynamics Business Overview
4.10 Raytheon
4.10.1 Raytheon Basic Information
4.10.2 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Raytheon Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Raytheon Business Overview
4.11 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
4.11.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Basic Information
4.11.2 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Business Overview
4.12 Nammo AS
4.12.1 Nammo AS Basic Information
4.12.2 Shoulder-Fired Weapons Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 Nammo AS Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 Nammo AS Business Overview
5 Global Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Shoulder-Fired Weapons Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Shoulder-Fired Weapons Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Shoulder-Fired Weapons Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Shoulder-Fired Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Shoulder-Fired Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Shoulder-Fired Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Shoulder-Fired Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Shoulder-Fired Weapons Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
….continued
