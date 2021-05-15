The Robotic Surgery System market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Robotic Surgery System market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Robotic Surgery System market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Robotic Surgery System industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Robotic Surgery System Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Robotic Surgery System market covered in Chapter 4:

Think Surgical Inc.

Sri International

Blue Belt Technologies

Mako Surgical Corp.

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

Curexo Technology Corporation

Hansen Medical Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

Medtronic Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Robotic Surgery System market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Urology, Thoracic

Colorectal

Gynecological

General and Pediatric Surgeries

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Robotic Surgery System market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Robotic Surgery System Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Urology, Thoracic

1.5.3 Colorectal

1.5.4 Gynecological

1.5.5 General and Pediatric Surgeries

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Robotic Surgery System Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Hospitals

1.6.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.7 Robotic Surgery System Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Robotic Surgery System Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Robotic Surgery System Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Robotic Surgery System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Robotic Surgery System

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Robotic Surgery System

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Robotic Surgery System Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Think Surgical Inc.

4.1.1 Think Surgical Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Robotic Surgery System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Think Surgical Inc. Robotic Surgery System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Think Surgical Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Sri International

4.2.1 Sri International Basic Information

4.2.2 Robotic Surgery System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Sri International Robotic Surgery System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Sri International Business Overview

4.3 Blue Belt Technologies

4.3.1 Blue Belt Technologies Basic Information

4.3.2 Robotic Surgery System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Blue Belt Technologies Robotic Surgery System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Blue Belt Technologies Business Overview

4.4 Mako Surgical Corp.

4.4.1 Mako Surgical Corp. Basic Information

4.4.2 Robotic Surgery System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Mako Surgical Corp. Robotic Surgery System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Mako Surgical Corp. Business Overview

4.5 Mazor Robotics Ltd.

4.5.1 Mazor Robotics Ltd. Basic Information

4.5.2 Robotic Surgery System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Mazor Robotics Ltd. Robotic Surgery System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Mazor Robotics Ltd. Business Overview

4.6 Curexo Technology Corporation

4.6.1 Curexo Technology Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Robotic Surgery System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Curexo Technology Corporation Robotic Surgery System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Curexo Technology Corporation Business Overview

4.7 Hansen Medical Inc.

4.7.1 Hansen Medical Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 Robotic Surgery System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Hansen Medical Inc. Robotic Surgery System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Hansen Medical Inc. Business Overview

4.8 Accuray Incorporated

4.8.1 Accuray Incorporated Basic Information

4.8.2 Robotic Surgery System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Accuray Incorporated Robotic Surgery System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Accuray Incorporated Business Overview

4.9 Medtronic Inc.

4.9.1 Medtronic Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Robotic Surgery System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Medtronic Inc. Robotic Surgery System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Medtronic Inc. Business Overview

4.10 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

4.10.1 Intuitive Surgical Inc. Basic Information

4.10.2 Robotic Surgery System Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Intuitive Surgical Inc. Robotic Surgery System Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Intuitive Surgical Inc. Business Overview

….Continued

