The global Propulsion market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Propulsion market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Propulsion industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Propulsion Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Propulsion market covered in Chapter 4:
AE Aerospace
Aerojet Rocketdyne
American Rocket Company
Frontier Astronautics
SpaceX
Reaction Engines Ltd
Yuzhnoye Design Office / Yuzhmash
Moog-ISP
Ad Astra Rocket Company
Busek
Kuznetsov Design Bureau
SpaceDev
Keldysh Research Center
CU Aerospace
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Propulsion market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Liquid Rocket Engine
Hybrid Rocket Engine
Hall-effect thruster
Solid Rocket Engine
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Propulsion market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
SpaceShip
Rockets
In Space Movement
Missles
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Propulsion Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Liquid Rocket Engine
1.5.3 Hybrid Rocket Engine
1.5.4 Hall-effect thruster
1.5.5 Solid Rocket Engine
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Propulsion Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 SpaceShip
1.6.3 Rockets
1.6.4 In Space Movement
1.6.5 Missles
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Propulsion Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Propulsion Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Propulsion Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Propulsion Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Propulsion
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Propulsion
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Propulsion Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 AE Aerospace
4.1.1 AE Aerospace Basic Information
4.1.2 Propulsion Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 AE Aerospace Propulsion Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 AE Aerospace Business Overview
4.2 Aerojet Rocketdyne
4.2.1 Aerojet Rocketdyne Basic Information
4.2.2 Propulsion Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Aerojet Rocketdyne Propulsion Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Aerojet Rocketdyne Business Overview
4.3 American Rocket Company
4.3.1 American Rocket Company Basic Information
4.3.2 Propulsion Product Profiles, Application and Specification
….continued
