The Probiotics market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Probiotics market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Probiotics market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Probiotics industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Probiotics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Probiotics market covered in Chapter 4:

Morinaga Milk Industry

Sabinsa

Yakult

China-Biotics

Synbiotech

Lallemand

Danone

DuPont (Danisco)

Chr. Hansen

Biosearch Life

Glory Biotech

UAS Laboratories

Ganeden

Nestle

Greentech

BioGaia

Probi

Bioriginal

Novozymes

Valio

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Probiotics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Probiotics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Dietary Supplements

Drugs

Food & Beverage

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Probiotics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Lactobacillus

1.5.3 Bifidobacterium

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Probiotics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Dietary Supplements

1.6.3 Drugs

1.6.4 Food & Beverage

1.7 Probiotics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Probiotics Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Probiotics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Probiotics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Probiotics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Probiotics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Probiotics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Morinaga Milk Industry

4.1.1 Morinaga Milk Industry Basic Information

4.1.2 Probiotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Morinaga Milk Industry Probiotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Morinaga Milk Industry Business Overview

4.2 Sabinsa

4.2.1 Sabinsa Basic Information

4.2.2 Probiotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Sabinsa Probiotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Sabinsa Business Overview

4.3 Yakult

4.3.1 Yakult Basic Information

4.3.2 Probiotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Yakult Probiotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Yakult Business Overview

4.4 China-Biotics

4.4.1 China-Biotics Basic Information

4.4.2 Probiotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 China-Biotics Probiotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 China-Biotics Business Overview

4.5 Synbiotech

4.5.1 Synbiotech Basic Information

4.5.2 Probiotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Synbiotech Probiotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Synbiotech Business Overview

4.6 Lallemand

4.6.1 Lallemand Basic Information

4.6.2 Probiotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Lallemand Probiotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Lallemand Business Overview

4.7 Danone

4.7.1 Danone Basic Information

4.7.2 Probiotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Danone Probiotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Danone Business Overview

4.8 DuPont (Danisco)

4.8.1 DuPont (Danisco) Basic Information

4.8.2 Probiotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 DuPont (Danisco) Probiotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 DuPont (Danisco) Business Overview

4.9 Chr. Hansen

4.9.1 Chr. Hansen Basic Information

4.9.2 Probiotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Chr. Hansen Probiotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Chr. Hansen Business Overview

4.10 Biosearch Life

4.10.1 Biosearch Life Basic Information

4.10.2 Probiotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Biosearch Life Probiotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Biosearch Life Business Overview

4.11 Glory Biotech

4.11.1 Glory Biotech Basic Information

4.11.2 Probiotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Glory Biotech Probiotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Glory Biotech Business Overview

4.12 UAS Laboratories

4.12.1 UAS Laboratories Basic Information

4.12.2 Probiotics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 UAS Laboratories Probiotics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 UAS Laboratories Business Overview

….Continued

