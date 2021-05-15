The Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) market covered in Chapter 4:

Roche AG

Camurus

Ani Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Sanofi

Acacia Pharma

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Serotonin Antagonists

Steroids

Dopamine Antagonists

NK-1 Receptor Antagonists

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Serotonin Antagonists

1.5.3 Steroids

1.5.4 Dopamine Antagonists

1.5.5 NK-1 Receptor Antagonists

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Hospital Pharmacies

1.6.3 Online Pharmacies

1.6.4 Retail Pharmacies

1.7 Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Roche AG

4.1.1 Roche AG Basic Information

4.1.2 Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Roche AG Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Roche AG Business Overview

4.2 Camurus

4.2.1 Camurus Basic Information

4.2.2 Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Camurus Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Camurus Business Overview

4.3 Ani Pharmaceuticals

4.3.1 Ani Pharmaceuticals Basic Information

4.3.2 Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Ani Pharmaceuticals Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Ani Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

4.4 Novartis

4.4.1 Novartis Basic Information

4.4.2 Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Novartis Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Novartis Business Overview

4.5 Sanofi

4.5.1 Sanofi Basic Information

4.5.2 Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Sanofi Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Sanofi Business Overview

4.6 Acacia Pharma

4.6.1 Acacia Pharma Basic Information

4.6.2 Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Acacia Pharma Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Acacia Pharma Business Overview

5 Global Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Post-operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….Continued

