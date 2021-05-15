The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Public Packages Sdn Bhd
Sheng Foong Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd
Tasco Berhad
KJF HOLDING（M）Sdn Bhd
Helistrom Sdn Bhd
Kaneka（Malaysia）Sdn Bhd
Polyplastics Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd
Texchem Pack Malaysia Sdn Bhd
BASF (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
Recron (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
MPI Polyester Industries Sdn.Bhd
Eveready Manufacturing Pte Ltd.
Major Types Covered
Fibers
Resins
Major Applications Covered
Packaging
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Construction
Others (Material Handling and Strapping)
Table of content
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
……. continued
