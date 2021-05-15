The Pharmacovigilance (PV) market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Pharmacovigilance (PV) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Pharmacovigilance (PV) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) market covered in Chapter 4:

PAREXEL International Corporation

Capgemini

Wipro Limited

TAKE Solutions Ltd

Foresight Group International AG

IBM

BioClinica

Cognizant

Accenture

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

IT Clinical

ICON PLC

ArisGlobal

United BioSource Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Pharmacovigilance (PV) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Pharmacovigilance (PV) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End Users

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Spontaneous Reporting

1.5.3 Intensified ADR Reporting

1.5.4 Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

1.5.5 Cohort Event Monitoring

1.5.6 EHR Mining

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Hospitals

1.6.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

1.6.4 Other End Users

1.7 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pharmacovigilance (PV) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pharmacovigilance (PV)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Pharmacovigilance (PV)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Pharmacovigilance (PV) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 PAREXEL International Corporation

4.1.1 PAREXEL International Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 PAREXEL International Corporation Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 PAREXEL International Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Capgemini

4.2.1 Capgemini Basic Information

4.2.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Capgemini Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Capgemini Business Overview

4.3 Wipro Limited

4.3.1 Wipro Limited Basic Information

4.3.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Wipro Limited Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Wipro Limited Business Overview

4.4 TAKE Solutions Ltd

4.4.1 TAKE Solutions Ltd Basic Information

4.4.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 TAKE Solutions Ltd Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 TAKE Solutions Ltd Business Overview

4.5 Foresight Group International AG

4.5.1 Foresight Group International AG Basic Information

4.5.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Foresight Group International AG Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Foresight Group International AG Business Overview

4.6 IBM

4.6.1 IBM Basic Information

4.6.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 IBM Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 IBM Business Overview

4.7 BioClinica

4.7.1 BioClinica Basic Information

4.7.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 BioClinica Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 BioClinica Business Overview

4.8 Cognizant

4.8.1 Cognizant Basic Information

4.8.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Cognizant Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Cognizant Business Overview

4.9 Accenture

4.9.1 Accenture Basic Information

4.9.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Accenture Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Accenture Business Overview

4.10 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

4.10.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Basic Information

4.10.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Business Overview

4.11 IT Clinical

4.11.1 IT Clinical Basic Information

4.11.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 IT Clinical Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 IT Clinical Business Overview

4.12 ICON PLC

4.12.1 ICON PLC Basic Information

4.12.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 ICON PLC Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 ICON PLC Business Overview

….Continued

