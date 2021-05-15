The Pharmacovigilance (PV) market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Pharmacovigilance (PV) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Pharmacovigilance (PV) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) market covered in Chapter 4:
PAREXEL International Corporation
Capgemini
Wipro Limited
TAKE Solutions Ltd
Foresight Group International AG
IBM
BioClinica
Cognizant
Accenture
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
IT Clinical
ICON PLC
ArisGlobal
United BioSource Corporation
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Pharmacovigilance (PV) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Spontaneous Reporting
Intensified ADR Reporting
Targeted Spontaneous Reporting
Cohort Event Monitoring
EHR Mining
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Pharmacovigilance (PV) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Hospitals
Pharmaceutical Companies
Other End Users
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Spontaneous Reporting
1.5.3 Intensified ADR Reporting
1.5.4 Targeted Spontaneous Reporting
1.5.5 Cohort Event Monitoring
1.5.6 EHR Mining
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Hospitals
1.6.3 Pharmaceutical Companies
1.6.4 Other End Users
1.7 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pharmacovigilance (PV) Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pharmacovigilance (PV)
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Pharmacovigilance (PV)
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Pharmacovigilance (PV) Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 PAREXEL International Corporation
4.1.1 PAREXEL International Corporation Basic Information
4.1.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 PAREXEL International Corporation Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 PAREXEL International Corporation Business Overview
4.2 Capgemini
4.2.1 Capgemini Basic Information
4.2.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Capgemini Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Capgemini Business Overview
4.3 Wipro Limited
4.3.1 Wipro Limited Basic Information
4.3.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Wipro Limited Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Wipro Limited Business Overview
4.4 TAKE Solutions Ltd
4.4.1 TAKE Solutions Ltd Basic Information
4.4.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 TAKE Solutions Ltd Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 TAKE Solutions Ltd Business Overview
4.5 Foresight Group International AG
4.5.1 Foresight Group International AG Basic Information
4.5.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Foresight Group International AG Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Foresight Group International AG Business Overview
4.6 IBM
4.6.1 IBM Basic Information
4.6.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 IBM Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 IBM Business Overview
4.7 BioClinica
4.7.1 BioClinica Basic Information
4.7.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 BioClinica Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 BioClinica Business Overview
4.8 Cognizant
4.8.1 Cognizant Basic Information
4.8.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Cognizant Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Cognizant Business Overview
4.9 Accenture
4.9.1 Accenture Basic Information
4.9.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Accenture Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Accenture Business Overview
4.10 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
4.10.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Basic Information
4.10.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Business Overview
4.11 IT Clinical
4.11.1 IT Clinical Basic Information
4.11.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 IT Clinical Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 IT Clinical Business Overview
4.12 ICON PLC
4.12.1 ICON PLC Basic Information
4.12.2 Pharmacovigilance (PV) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 ICON PLC Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 ICON PLC Business Overview
….Continued
