Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Pet Resin, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Pet Resin industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Indorama Ventures

Dupont

Zhejiang Hengyi(CN)

NEO GROUP

Selenis

SABIC

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Sanfangxiang Group(CN)

Far Eastern Industry (CN)

Since CR Chemicals(CN)

EIPET

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea

SK Chemicals

Wankai New Materials(CN)

Petroquimica Suape

DAK

Zhenbang Fibre(CN)

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN)

Nan Ya Plastics

OCTAL

KoKsan

M&G Chemicals

JBF

Lotte Chemical

Rongsheng petrochemical(CN)

By Type:

APET (Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate) Resin

RPET (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) Resin

PETG (Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol-Modified) Resin

By Application:

Packaging

Food & Beverage Containers

Clothing & Home Textiles

Automotive Parts

Electrical Appliances

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pet Resin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 APET (Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate) Resin

1.2.2 RPET (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) Resin

1.2.3 PETG (Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol-Modified) Resin

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Packaging

1.3.2 Food & Beverage Containers

1.3.3 Clothing & Home Textiles

1.3.4 Automotive Parts

1.3.5 Electrical Appliances

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Pet Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Pet Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Pet Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Pet Resin Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

…continued

