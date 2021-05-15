Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Pet Resin, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Pet Resin industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Indorama Ventures
Dupont
Zhejiang Hengyi(CN)
NEO GROUP
Selenis
SABIC
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Sanfangxiang Group(CN)
Far Eastern Industry (CN)
Since CR Chemicals(CN)
EIPET
Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea
SK Chemicals
Wankai New Materials(CN)
Petroquimica Suape
DAK
Zhenbang Fibre(CN)
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN)
Nan Ya Plastics
OCTAL
KoKsan
M&G Chemicals
JBF
Lotte Chemical
Rongsheng petrochemical(CN)
By Type:
APET (Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate) Resin
RPET (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) Resin
PETG (Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol-Modified) Resin
By Application:
Packaging
Food & Beverage Containers
Clothing & Home Textiles
Automotive Parts
Electrical Appliances
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Market Overview
1.1 Pet Resin Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 APET (Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate) Resin
1.2.2 RPET (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) Resin
1.2.3 PETG (Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol-Modified) Resin
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Packaging
1.3.2 Food & Beverage Containers
1.3.3 Clothing & Home Textiles
1.3.4 Automotive Parts
1.3.5 Electrical Appliances
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Pet Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Pet Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Pet Resin Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Pet Resin Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
…continued
